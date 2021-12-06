Android Leftovers
Emacs 28.1 released
Hi! Version 28.1 of Emacs, the extensible text editor, should now be available from your nearest GNU mirror: https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/emacs/emacs-28.1.tar.xz https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/emacs/emacs-28.1.tar.gz The tarballs are signed; you can get the corresponding PGP signature files at: https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/emacs/emacs-28.1.tar.xz.sig https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/emacs/emacs-28.1.tar.gz.sig You can choose a mirror explicitly from the list at: https://www.gnu.org/prep/ftp.html Mirrors may take some time to update; the main GNU ftp server is at: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/emacs/ To verify that the downloaded tarball is intact, download both the tarball and the corresponding .sig file, and run this command: gpg --verify emacs-28.1.tar.xz.sig (and similarly for emacs-28.1.tar.gz, if you download that format). If the GPG command fails because you don't have the required PGP public key, run this command to import the key: gpg --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys \ 17E90D521672C04631B1183EE78DAE0F3115E06B Alternative keyservers to try are pgp.mit.edu and keys.openpgp.org. You can also run sha1sum or sha256sum and confirm that these checksums match: SHA1 emacs-28.1.tar.gz 7af2566ff1d2a1b9b3c70e9517fa02a7137ad835 SHA1 emacs-28.1.tar.xz a198d69dfa5a42c30cabe9a82edb101ac5ee423c SHA256 emacs-28.1.tar.gz 1439bf7f24e5769f35601dbf332e74dfc07634da6b1e9500af67188a92340a28 SHA256 emacs-28.1.tar.xz 28b1b3d099037a088f0a4ca251d7e7262eab5ea1677aabffa6c4426961ad75e1 For a summary of changes in Emacs 28.1, see the etc/NEWS file in the tarball; you can view it from Emacs by typing 'C-h n', or by clicking Help->Emacs News from the menu bar. For the complete list of changes and the people who made them, see the various ChangeLog files in the source distribution. For a summary of all the people who have contributed to Emacs, see the etc/AUTHORS file. For more information about Emacs, see: https://www.gnu.org/software/emacsAlso: Emacs 28.1 released
Android Leftovers
Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” Will Be Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, New Upgrade Tool in the Works
First and foremost, Linux Mint 21 has been dubbed “Vanessa” and it will come with the same three editions that you’ve been used to, featuring the Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE desktop environments. Second of all, as you might have expected, Linux Mint 21 will be based on the next major Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) series, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), which means that it will also be supported for a long period of time and that it will be powered by its Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series.
today's leftovers
