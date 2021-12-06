GNU Bash in GNU/Linux
How To Validate the Syntax of a Linux Bash Script Before Running It [Ed: GNU Bash, not Linux bash. Linux is a kernel.]
Bugs and typos in Linux Bash scripts can do dire things when the script is run. Here are some ways to check the syntax of your scripts before you even run them.
What is Bash shell, and know its importance in Linux | FOSS Linux [Ed: GNU, not Linux]
If you have ever seen any movie or series with a “hacker” character (a genuinely good example would be Mr. Robot), you have seen this scene. There is a bunch of random text on the screen, the hacker puts in some command, and the screen pours out more information. So what’s that all about? Why are there no icons or anything graphical? Well, I am here with an answer.
What is being shown in a scene like this is a Command Line Interface (CLI). The CLI of any operating system makes it possible for mere mortals like us to interact with the complex systems of our machines. We enter commands in the form that we understand them. Next, they are sent to the shell, the software that makes sense of the commands, variables, and names that we put in. Finally, the command is executed, and we are provided with the results.
