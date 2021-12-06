Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More Joystick with Arduino: How to Interface with Code Explained To deal with the control of the robotic movement in directions joystick is the best choice, as it has the ability to control four directions In this tutorial, we’ll interface the joystick with Arduino Uno including code, connection diagram, and component list.

Reset your Canon printer's maintenance cartridge with this hack | Arduino Blog Printers are notorious for high operating costs. Usually those come in the form of expensive ink cartridges, which require replacement even when they still contain some ink. But some printers, including Canon Pixma G models, take this a step further with a maintenance cartridge. A new MC-G02 maintenance cartridge only costs around $10, but that adds up if you need to replace yours often. To eliminate that cost, Yancey Wang developed a hack that only requires an Arduino Uno and some wire. Canon printers use the MC-G02 maintenance cartridge to store waste ink after some operations, such as print head cleaning. The cartridge will soon fill up and Canon expects you to purchase a new cartridge. If you don’t, the printer will stop working. But users can empty and reuse the maintenance cartridge, making a new cartridge unnecessary. The problem is that the cartridge has a built-in “counter” chip, which will tell the printer that the cartridge is full — even if the user emptied it.

Antmicro releases open-source hardware Snapdragon 845 baseboard designed with KiCad - CNX Software Antmicro team has released an open-source hardware baseboard for Quectel SA800U-WF System-on-Module powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, which they designed with KiCad open-source EDA tool. The baseboard supports NVMe storage and offers Micro HDMI and MIPI DSI video interfaces, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support, USB 3.1 Type-C interfaces, and other I/Os, plus three separate power inputs. The company expects the design to serve as a starting point for building portable smart assistants, kiosks, VR/AR or smart screens, and more.