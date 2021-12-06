Atom: Access to Memory. The Web Catalog
Atom is an open-source web-based self-hosted cataloging and archiving system that helps collectors, and museums catalog and keep track of their items.
Atom is compliant to International Council on Archives, so public, private, cultural centers, and NGOs, can use without worrying about international standards.
Atom is powered and maintain by a strong community of developers, users, archivers, and museum experts.
Download and Test Inkscape 1.2 Beta
It has been almost a year since the last major Inkscape release, and the time is approaching to launch version 1.2! This “Beta” release comes with many performance tweaks, new features (such as the clipart importer) and user interface improvements (see the Release Notes for more details). Before we share Inkscape 1.2 with the world, we need help testing the “Beta” version. If you are confident using Inkscape and you would like to support us in refining it, please follow the instructions below.
