How to install deepin 20.5. - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install deepin 20.5.
How To Install GE-Proton in 2022 | Works on Linux Distros + Steam Deck! - Invidious
The Linux gaming world moves FAST. Since my last guide about installing the "glorious" custom version of Valve's Proton, things have become MUCH easier.
How to Install Latest Firefox as classic Deb in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Ubuntu 22.04 finally removed the .deb package for Firefox web browser from it’s repository! Here’s how to install it back.
As you may know, Firefox in Ubuntu 22.04 is a Snap package that runs in sandbox. It’s easy to remove it. But when you try installing the deb package via apt, it just install the Snap version back!!
Like Chromium, the Firefox deb in Ubuntu 22.04 is an empty package that links to the Mozilla’s official Snap.
Install Thunderbird Mail Client on Debian 11/Debian 10 - kifarunix.com
In this guide, we are going to walk you through steps required to install Thunderbird mail client on Debian 11/Debian 10 system.
Thunderbird is a free and opensource cross-platform email application that was developed by Mozilla Foundation. It can be used as a mail client, chat client, RSS and news client.
Install Thunderbird mail client on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com
In this guide, we are going to walk you through steps required to install Thunderbird mail client on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04 system.
Thunderbird is a free and opensource cross-platform email application that was developed by Mozilla Foundation. It can be used as a mail client, chat client, RSS and news client.
Install DBeaver on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com
Follow through this tutorial to learn how to install DBeaver on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04. DBeaver is free and open source universal database tool for developers and database administrators.
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More
Atom: Access to Memory. The Web Catalog
Atom is an open-source web-based self-hosted cataloging and archiving system that helps collectors, and museums catalog and keep track of their items. Atom is compliant to International Council on Archives, so public, private, cultural centers, and NGOs, can use without worrying about international standards. Atom is powered and maintain by a strong community of developers, users, archivers, and museum experts.
Download and Test Inkscape 1.2 Beta
It has been almost a year since the last major Inkscape release, and the time is approaching to launch version 1.2! This “Beta” release comes with many performance tweaks, new features (such as the clipart importer) and user interface improvements (see the Release Notes for more details). Before we share Inkscape 1.2 with the world, we need help testing the “Beta” version. If you are confident using Inkscape and you would like to support us in refining it, please follow the instructions below.
