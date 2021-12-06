Introducing the Wind River Linux Binary Distribution
Wind River is proud to announce a new member of the commercially supported Wind River Linux family, Wind River Linux Distro. Distro is a binary Linux distribution created from our source code–based Linux product.
Wind River, the leader in the IoT and embedded operating systems, has long provided customers with the ability to create their own purpose-built Linux operating system from source. Wind River starts with the Yocto Project and adds a significant amount of integration with semiconductor vendor SDKs to provide a commercially supportable Linux distribution builder for intelligent edge solution developers.
Also: INNOTECH reveals the AX-1020 Atom x6000E Elkhart Lake SBC
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More
today's howtos
Atom: Access to Memory. The Web Catalog
Atom is an open-source web-based self-hosted cataloging and archiving system that helps collectors, and museums catalog and keep track of their items. Atom is compliant to International Council on Archives, so public, private, cultural centers, and NGOs, can use without worrying about international standards. Atom is powered and maintain by a strong community of developers, users, archivers, and museum experts.
Download and Test Inkscape 1.2 Beta
It has been almost a year since the last major Inkscape release, and the time is approaching to launch version 1.2! This “Beta” release comes with many performance tweaks, new features (such as the clipart importer) and user interface improvements (see the Release Notes for more details). Before we share Inkscape 1.2 with the world, we need help testing the “Beta” version. If you are confident using Inkscape and you would like to support us in refining it, please follow the instructions below.
