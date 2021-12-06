Games: GOG, Steam, and Godot Engine
-
GOG attempt to bring customers back with a revival of Good Old Games | GamingOnLinux
GOG aren't having the best of times recently, with details about their financial troubles painting a bleak picture, although it seems they have something of a plan. Later they announced some changes, including a tweak to what they mean by DRM free.
-
Toasty: Ashes of Dusk confirm a Native Linux build is planned, shown off on Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Toasty: Ashes of Dusk is an upcoming action RPG that honestly looks great, and now Pocket Llama has issued an update to confirm they will be doing Native Linux support. It's currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, with a little publishing hand from Top Hat Studios (who reached out to use about this) and it's managed to be successfully funded with 22 still to go on the campaign.
-
Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 4.0 alpha 6
We're continuing on our fortnightly release schedule for alpha snapshots of Godot 4.0 - this time with 4.0 alpha 6. See past alpha releases for details (alpha 1, 2, 3, 4, 5).
Be aware that during the alpha stage the engine is still not feature-complete or stable. There will likely be breaking changes between this release and the first beta release. Only the beta will mark the so-called "feature freeze".
As such, we do not recommend porting existing projects to this and other upcoming alpha releases unless you are prepared to do it again to fix future incompatibilities. However, if you can port some existing projects and demos to the new version, that may provide a lot of useful information about critical issues still left to fix.
Most importantly: Make backups before opening any existing project in Godot 4.0 alpha builds. There is no easy way back once a project has been (partially) converted.
-
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-04-05 Edition - Boiling Steam
Between 2022-03-29 and 2022-04-05 there were 26 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 293 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 8.9 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones:
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 379 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More
today's howtos
Atom: Access to Memory. The Web Catalog
Atom is an open-source web-based self-hosted cataloging and archiving system that helps collectors, and museums catalog and keep track of their items. Atom is compliant to International Council on Archives, so public, private, cultural centers, and NGOs, can use without worrying about international standards. Atom is powered and maintain by a strong community of developers, users, archivers, and museum experts.
Download and Test Inkscape 1.2 Beta
It has been almost a year since the last major Inkscape release, and the time is approaching to launch version 1.2! This “Beta” release comes with many performance tweaks, new features (such as the clipart importer) and user interface improvements (see the Release Notes for more details). Before we share Inkscape 1.2 with the world, we need help testing the “Beta” version. If you are confident using Inkscape and you would like to support us in refining it, please follow the instructions below.
Recent comments
1 hour 30 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago
9 hours 31 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
11 hours 23 min ago
13 hours 11 min ago
13 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 6 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago