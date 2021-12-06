CUPS and Raspberry Pi AirPrinting

While printing to paper perpetually seems to be “going the way of the Dodo,” the need to print something on an actual piece of paper nonetheless has a way of showing up when we least expect (or desire) to see it. Naturally, no one who encounters this need on a mobile device really wants to get up and print the same document from a traditional computer. As anyone who frequently uses the AirPrint feature on an iPhone can attest, most consumer-grade printers’ support for AirPrint is sketchy at best. For most, all it takes is for the printer to go into an extended sleep and it is no longer available for AirPrint until it is manually woken up by a human.

Games: GOG, Steam, and Godot Engine

GOG attempt to bring customers back with a revival of Good Old Games | GamingOnLinux GOG aren't having the best of times recently, with details about their financial troubles painting a bleak picture, although it seems they have something of a plan. Later they announced some changes, including a tweak to what they mean by DRM free.

Toasty: Ashes of Dusk confirm a Native Linux build is planned, shown off on Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux Toasty: Ashes of Dusk is an upcoming action RPG that honestly looks great, and now Pocket Llama has issued an update to confirm they will be doing Native Linux support. It's currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, with a little publishing hand from Top Hat Studios (who reached out to use about this) and it's managed to be successfully funded with 22 still to go on the campaign.

Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 4.0 alpha 6 We're continuing on our fortnightly release schedule for alpha snapshots of Godot 4.0 - this time with 4.0 alpha 6. See past alpha releases for details (alpha 1, 2, 3, 4, 5). Be aware that during the alpha stage the engine is still not feature-complete or stable. There will likely be breaking changes between this release and the first beta release. Only the beta will mark the so-called "feature freeze". As such, we do not recommend porting existing projects to this and other upcoming alpha releases unless you are prepared to do it again to fix future incompatibilities. However, if you can port some existing projects and demos to the new version, that may provide a lot of useful information about critical issues still left to fix. Most importantly: Make backups before opening any existing project in Godot 4.0 alpha builds. There is no easy way back once a project has been (partially) converted.

New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-04-05 Edition - Boiling Steam Between 2022-03-29 and 2022-04-05 there were 26 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 293 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 8.9 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones:

Introducing the Wind River Linux Binary Distribution

Wind River is proud to announce a new member of the commercially supported Wind River Linux family, Wind River Linux Distro. Distro is a binary Linux distribution created from our source code–based Linux product. Wind River, the leader in the IoT and embedded operating systems, has long provided customers with the ability to create their own purpose-built Linux operating system from source. Wind River starts with the Yocto Project and adds a significant amount of integration with semiconductor vendor SDKs to provide a commercially supportable Linux distribution builder for intelligent edge solution developers. Also: INNOTECH reveals the AX-1020 Atom x6000E Elkhart Lake SBC