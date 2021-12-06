Red Hat/Fedora: SystremD, Clown RAN, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux
Apparently, in some parts of this world, the /usr/-merge transition is still ongoing. Let's take the opportunity to have a look at one specific way to take benefit of the /usr/-merge (and associated work) IRL.
I develop system-level software as you might know. Oftentimes I want to run my development code on my PC but be reasonably sure it cannot destroy or otherwise negatively affect my host system. Now I could set up a container tree for that, and boot into that. But often I am too lazy for that, I don't want to bother with a slow package manager setting up a new OS tree for me. So here's what I often do instead — and this only works because of the /usr/-merge.
Cloud radio access networks (RANs), virtual RANs (vRANs), and open RANs are seen as ways for telecommunication operators to incorporate flexibility in how they design, build, and operate their access networks.
Rocky Linux is a community-maintained and freely available enterprise Linux distribution founded and led by Gregory M. Kurtzer, one of the original founders of CentOS. Since the project was launched, there have consistently been over a quarter of million downloads and installs per month. Rocky is rapidly growing, and many large organizations have partnered and joined the community.
AlmaLinux supporters have reason to rejoice after the distro was chosen to replace CentOS 8 in the GitLab infrastructure.
As you know, CentOS itself reached End-of-Life (EOL) on December 31, 2021, due to which corporate users across many industries are looking for alternatives.
Videos/Audio: Kubuntu 22.04 Beta, Plausible, and More
In this video, we are looking at Kubuntu 22.04 Beta. Enjoy! For the links and more,
Marko Saric of Plausible joins Doc Searls and Shawn Powers to unpack the challenges and rewards of dropping Google Analytics and using an open source alternative such as Plausible.io. This conversation is especially timely given a shifting regulatory environment in which—among other developments—Google Analytics has lately been declared illegal in France and Austria.
Based on some random data a bunch of news outlets started saying that nobody is adopting Windows 11 and microsoft is dissapointed but looking at prior Windows releases tells a very different story.
today's howtos
In this guide, we are going to walk you through steps required to install Thunderbird mail client on Rocky Linux system.
Thunderbird is a free and opensource cross-platform email application that was developed by Mozilla Foundation. It can be used as a mail client, chat client, RSS and news client.
This post is about Install Roxy-WI on Ubuntu-
Roxy-WI server manages HA Proxy, Nginx, and Keepalived servers from a centralized location. It will create servers on AWS, Digital Ocean, and G-Core Labs, install HA-Proxy, Nginx, and Keepalived, and carry out the initial configuration for the service to start.
Ever since I got into the world of Linux, I have realised that there exist these various “rabbit holes” (as I like to call it) that I could get myself into. I define these “rabbit holes” as the period when you spend your time into adopting a certain technology into your workflow. Most of these workflows are sometimes very uncommon. For example one of my first “rabbit holes” was switching to a tiling window manager. There already isn’t a big percentage of people who use Linux on their desktops let alone having a tiling window manager setup. One of the “rabbit holes” that I have recently gotten into – hence the title of this article – is switching away from VirtualBox to virt-manager. I had already seen a lot of videos and articles about this QEMU/KVM thingy already. So it was predictable for me to eventually pick this up.
Today we are looking at how to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Open-source media file converter MystiQ or MystiQ Video Converter enables you to convert video and audio files into various popular formats. For its backend, it employs FFmpeg and C++. MystiQ can run on Linux, Windows, and Mac OS X. Various techniques of encoding these audio and video data into efficient and portable formats have been developed due to advancements in audio and video capture technology.
In some circumstances, you may be obliged to save a file in a specific format to send it over the internet. As a result, you may have to convert the media file into a compressed format. In addition, the material must be converted into a format that will not be corrupted upon access to the file.
Using only a few clicks, you can change the format of your media files with MystiQ. It contains a simple, graphical user interface that makes it simple to operate. This tutorial will teach us how to set up and use MystiQ on Linux.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MATE Desktop on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, The MATE Desktop Environment is the continuation of GNOME 2. It provides an intuitive and attractive desktop environment using traditional metaphors for Linux and other Unix-like operating systems. MATE is also an excellent choice for a lower-end system or those looking to remain efficient on system resources.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MATE Desktop environment on a Fedora 35.
There are many ways to remove duplicate lines from a text file on Linux, but here are two that involve the awk and uniq commands and that offer slightly different results.
CUPS and Raspberry Pi AirPrinting
While printing to paper perpetually seems to be “going the way of the Dodo,” the need to print something on an actual piece of paper nonetheless has a way of showing up when we least expect (or desire) to see it. Naturally, no one who encounters this need on a mobile device really wants to get up and print the same document from a traditional computer. As anyone who frequently uses the AirPrint feature on an iPhone can attest, most consumer-grade printers’ support for AirPrint is sketchy at best. For most, all it takes is for the printer to go into an extended sleep and it is no longer available for AirPrint until it is manually woken up by a human.
