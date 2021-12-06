Marko Saric of Plausible joins Doc Searls and Shawn Powers to unpack the challenges and rewards of dropping Google Analytics and using an open source alternative such as Plausible.io. This conversation is especially timely given a shifting regulatory environment in which—among other developments—Google Analytics has lately been declared illegal in France and Austria.

AlmaLinux supporters have reason to rejoice after the distro was chosen to replace CentOS 8 in the GitLab infrastructure. As you know, CentOS itself reached End-of-Life (EOL) on December 31, 2021, due to which corporate users across many industries are looking for alternatives.

Rocky Linux is a community-maintained and freely available enterprise Linux distribution founded and led by Gregory M. Kurtzer, one of the original founders of CentOS. Since the project was launched, there have consistently been over a quarter of million downloads and installs per month. Rocky is rapidly growing, and many large organizations have partnered and joined the community.

Apparently, in some parts of this world, the /usr/-merge transition is still ongoing. Let's take the opportunity to have a look at one specific way to take benefit of the /usr/-merge (and associated work) IRL. I develop system-level software as you might know. Oftentimes I want to run my development code on my PC but be reasonably sure it cannot destroy or otherwise negatively affect my host system. Now I could set up a container tree for that, and boot into that. But often I am too lazy for that, I don't want to bother with a slow package manager setting up a new OS tree for me. So here's what I often do instead — and this only works because of the /usr/-merge.

today's howtos Install Thunderbird Mail Client on Rocky Linux - kifarunix.com In this guide, we are going to walk you through steps required to install Thunderbird mail client on Rocky Linux system. Thunderbird is a free and opensource cross-platform email application that was developed by Mozilla Foundation. It can be used as a mail client, chat client, RSS and news client.

How to Install Roxy-WI on Ubuntu, A GUI management server for HA Proxy, Nginx, and keepalived - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials This post is about Install Roxy-WI on Ubuntu- Roxy-WI server manages HA Proxy, Nginx, and Keepalived servers from a centralized location. It will create servers on AWS, Digital Ocean, and G-Core Labs, install HA-Proxy, Nginx, and Keepalived, and carry out the initial configuration for the service to start.

Switching to virt-manager Ever since I got into the world of Linux, I have realised that there exist these various “rabbit holes” (as I like to call it) that I could get myself into. I define these “rabbit holes” as the period when you spend your time into adopting a certain technology into your workflow. Most of these workflows are sometimes very uncommon. For example one of my first “rabbit holes” was switching to a tiling window manager. There already isn’t a big percentage of people who use Linux on their desktops let alone having a tiling window manager setup. One of the “rabbit holes” that I have recently gotten into – hence the title of this article – is switching away from VirtualBox to virt-manager. I had already seen a lot of videos and articles about this QEMU/KVM thingy already. So it was predictable for me to eventually pick this up.

How to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook in 2022 Today we are looking at how to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to use MystiQ video converter on Linux | FOSS Linux Open-source media file converter MystiQ or MystiQ Video Converter enables you to convert video and audio files into various popular formats. For its backend, it employs FFmpeg and C++. MystiQ can run on Linux, Windows, and Mac OS X. Various techniques of encoding these audio and video data into efficient and portable formats have been developed due to advancements in audio and video capture technology. In some circumstances, you may be obliged to save a file in a specific format to send it over the internet. As a result, you may have to convert the media file into a compressed format. In addition, the material must be converted into a format that will not be corrupted upon access to the file. Using only a few clicks, you can change the format of your media files with MystiQ. It contains a simple, graphical user interface that makes it simple to operate. This tutorial will teach us how to set up and use MystiQ on Linux.

How To Install MATE Desktop on Fedora 35 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MATE Desktop on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, The MATE Desktop Environment is the continuation of GNOME 2. It provides an intuitive and attractive desktop environment using traditional metaphors for Linux and other Unix-like operating systems. MATE is also an excellent choice for a lower-end system or those looking to remain efficient on system resources. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MATE Desktop environment on a Fedora 35.

2 ways to remove duplicate lines from Linux files There are many ways to remove duplicate lines from a text file on Linux, but here are two that involve the awk and uniq commands and that offer slightly different results.