Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (rizin), Fedora (fish, gdal, mingw-fribidi, mingw-gdal, mingw-openexr, mingw-python-pillow, mingw-python3, and python-pillow), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable), Oracle (Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) Unbreakable Enterprise kernel and kernel), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, and Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.2 (python-waitress)), Scientific Linux (kernel), Slackware (mozilla), SUSE (mozilla-nss), and Ubuntu (h2database).
-
Cyber Security Today, April 6, 2022 – Patch Linux fast, secure your Totolink routers, news on the new Borat trojan and more Russia-Ukraine cyberwar
-
Free Cybersecurity Resources for Protecting Your Organization
Information is power, and staying informed about the latest cybersecurity threats and mitigation techniques is crucial for protecting your organization.
This article looks at key agencies and organizations offering an array of free resources and guidance to help you stay informed of the latest threats, implement best practices, and strengthen your cybersecurity approach.
-
CISA Adds Three Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog [Ed: 66.6% of that is Microsoft]
CISA has added three new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow on the of the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.
-
A glossary of terms about cyberattacks, from ransomware to DDoS
If you read news about technology, you’re bound to run into some jargon. Here at Mozilla, we believe that information should be as accessible as possible regardless of your level of expertise. We want to help you approach stories about technology with more curiosity and with a little less head-scratching involved. We’ll break down headline-making topics through a glossary of terms often used to discuss them. Consider it your cheat sheet to all things tech.
-
What is a cyberattack and what can we do to protect ourselves online?
Cyberattacks are nothing new. According to the FBI, the first major “attack on the internet” predated even the web — a self-replicating malicious program created by a grad student who shortly apologized with instructions to remove it. While the software didn’t damage or destroy any files, it spread, within 24 hours, to about 6,000 of the 60,000 computers that were connected to the internet at the time. It slowed down university and military operations and delayed email for days. The apology that contained the fix reached few people in time.
To say that our lives have become more dependent on the internet since the Morris worm of 1988 would be an understatement. A cyberattack can disrupt fuel supplies by shutting down the largest pipeline in the U.S. It can cut electricity for entire regions. It can disable computers at hospitals. No wonder cyberattacks have become destructive tools during international conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war.
With cyberattacks making headlines, we turned to Mozilla’s chief security officer to shed some light on the role of cybersecurity during the Russia-Ukraine war. Marshall Erwin has worked in cybersecurity for two decades, spending the first five years of his career in the CIA’s counterterrorism center. He also spent some time working on cybersecurity policy issues in the U.S. Congress before taking the lead on trust and security at Mozilla seven years ago.
-
Mozilla Releases Security Updates for Firefox, Firefox ESR, and Thunderbird
Mozilla has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in Firefox, Firefox ESR, and Thunderbird. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
CISA encourages users and administrators to review the Mozilla security advisories for Firefox 99, Firefox ESR 91.8, and Thunderbird 91.8 and apply the necessary updates.
-
Chromium 100 out-of-band security update addresses (again) a single vulnerability | Alien Pastures
What’s with all these updates that follow rapidly on each others’ heels? Just like the recent Chromium 99 security update which addressed a single critical vulnerability, last monday Google announced on their official blog the immediate availability of Chromium 100.0.4896.75. This hotfix release plugs a single hole which Google deemed serious enough to warrant the update. See CVE-2022-1232. The difference with last week is that no known exploit of this vulnerability is reported yet.
-
Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome
This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 295 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat/Fedora: SystremD, Clown RAN, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux
Videos/Audio: Kubuntu 22.04 Beta, Plausible, and More
today's howtos
CUPS and Raspberry Pi AirPrinting
While printing to paper perpetually seems to be “going the way of the Dodo,” the need to print something on an actual piece of paper nonetheless has a way of showing up when we least expect (or desire) to see it. Naturally, no one who encounters this need on a mobile device really wants to get up and print the same document from a traditional computer. As anyone who frequently uses the AirPrint feature on an iPhone can attest, most consumer-grade printers’ support for AirPrint is sketchy at best. For most, all it takes is for the printer to go into an extended sleep and it is no longer available for AirPrint until it is manually woken up by a human.
Recent comments
1 hour 33 sec ago
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 19 min ago
11 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago
15 hours 11 min ago