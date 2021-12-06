Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 7th of April 2022 12:11:48 AM Filed under
Development

  • Lang team April update

    Today, the lang team held its April planning meeting. We hold these meetings on the first Wednesday of every month, and we use them to schedule design meetings for the remainder of the month.

  • The ordering operators | Aristotle [blogs.perl.org]

    Perl has two operators, cmp and <=>, which are basically never seen outside of sort blocks.

    That doesn’t mean you can’t use them elsewhere, though. Certainly sort and these operators were designed to work seamlessly together but there isn’t anything sort-specific about the operators per se, and in some contexts they can be the most appropriate solution.

  • WeasyPrint converts any HTML webpage into a rich PDF document

    From a technical point of view, WeasyPrint is a visual rendering engine for HTML and CSS that can export to PDF. It aims to support web standards for printing. WeasyPrint is free software made available under a BSD license.

    It comes with a developer-friendly documentation to help developers integrate it into their projects.

  • Add a Full-Text Search to your PHP Projects with TNTSearch
  • APIs: The Building Blocks of Modern Software Development

    APIs are the foundation of modern software development in 2022, but what are the keys to success?

  • Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.9 Released [Ed: When Qt says "Commercial" is actually means proprietary]

    We have released Qt 5.15.9 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.9 provides important bug fixes and security updates. One highly requested improvement is support for macOS on ARM and universal builds.

»

More in Tux Machines

Red Hat/Fedora: SystremD, Clown RAN, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux

  • Running a Container off the Host /usr/

    Apparently, in some parts of this world, the /usr/-merge transition is still ongoing. Let's take the opportunity to have a look at one specific way to take benefit of the /usr/-merge (and associated work) IRL. I develop system-level software as you might know. Oftentimes I want to run my development code on my PC but be reasonably sure it cannot destroy or otherwise negatively affect my host system. Now I could set up a container tree for that, and boot into that. But often I am too lazy for that, I don't want to bother with a slow package manager setting up a new OS tree for me. So here's what I often do instead — and this only works because of the /usr/-merge.

  • Innovation and flexibility in an open design approach to Cloud RAN and access networks

    Cloud radio access networks (RANs), virtual RANs (vRANs), and open RANs are seen as ways for telecommunication operators to incorporate flexibility in how they design, build, and operate their access networks.

  • CIQ and Google Cloud to Provide Optimized Experience for Rocky Linux | Business Wire

    Rocky Linux is a community-maintained and freely available enterprise Linux distribution founded and led by Gregory M. Kurtzer, one of the original founders of CentOS. Since the project was launched, there have consistently been over a quarter of million downloads and installs per month. Rocky is rapidly growing, and many large organizations have partnered and joined the community.

  • GitLab Switched from Centos 8 to AlmaLinux as a Supported Platform

    AlmaLinux supporters have reason to rejoice after the distro was chosen to replace CentOS 8 in the GitLab infrastructure. As you know, CentOS itself reached End-of-Life (EOL) on December 31, 2021, due to which corporate users across many industries are looking for alternatives.

Videos/Audio: Kubuntu 22.04 Beta, Plausible, and More

today's howtos

  • Install Thunderbird Mail Client on Rocky Linux - kifarunix.com

    In this guide, we are going to walk you through steps required to install Thunderbird mail client on Rocky Linux system. Thunderbird is a free and opensource cross-platform email application that was developed by Mozilla Foundation. It can be used as a mail client, chat client, RSS and news client.

  • How to Install Roxy-WI on Ubuntu, A GUI management server for HA Proxy, Nginx, and keepalived - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials

    This post is about Install Roxy-WI on Ubuntu- Roxy-WI server manages HA Proxy, Nginx, and Keepalived servers from a centralized location. It will create servers on AWS, Digital Ocean, and G-Core Labs, install HA-Proxy, Nginx, and Keepalived, and carry out the initial configuration for the service to start.

  • Switching to virt-manager

    Ever since I got into the world of Linux, I have realised that there exist these various “rabbit holes” (as I like to call it) that I could get myself into. I define these “rabbit holes” as the period when you spend your time into adopting a certain technology into your workflow. Most of these workflows are sometimes very uncommon. For example one of my first “rabbit holes” was switching to a tiling window manager. There already isn’t a big percentage of people who use Linux on their desktops let alone having a tiling window manager setup. One of the “rabbit holes” that I have recently gotten into – hence the title of this article – is switching away from VirtualBox to virt-manager. I had already seen a lot of videos and articles about this QEMU/KVM thingy already. So it was predictable for me to eventually pick this up.

  • How to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook in 2022

    Today we are looking at how to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to use MystiQ video converter on Linux | FOSS Linux

    Open-source media file converter MystiQ or MystiQ Video Converter enables you to convert video and audio files into various popular formats. For its backend, it employs FFmpeg and C++. MystiQ can run on Linux, Windows, and Mac OS X. Various techniques of encoding these audio and video data into efficient and portable formats have been developed due to advancements in audio and video capture technology. In some circumstances, you may be obliged to save a file in a specific format to send it over the internet. As a result, you may have to convert the media file into a compressed format. In addition, the material must be converted into a format that will not be corrupted upon access to the file. Using only a few clicks, you can change the format of your media files with MystiQ. It contains a simple, graphical user interface that makes it simple to operate. This tutorial will teach us how to set up and use MystiQ on Linux.

  • How To Install MATE Desktop on Fedora 35 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MATE Desktop on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, The MATE Desktop Environment is the continuation of GNOME 2. It provides an intuitive and attractive desktop environment using traditional metaphors for Linux and other Unix-like operating systems. MATE is also an excellent choice for a lower-end system or those looking to remain efficient on system resources. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MATE Desktop environment on a Fedora 35.

  • 2 ways to remove duplicate lines from Linux files

    There are many ways to remove duplicate lines from a text file on Linux, but here are two that involve the awk and uniq commands and that offer slightly different results.

CUPS and Raspberry Pi AirPrinting

While printing to paper perpetually seems to be “going the way of the Dodo,” the need to print something on an actual piece of paper nonetheless has a way of showing up when we least expect (or desire) to see it. Naturally, no one who encounters this need on a mobile device really wants to get up and print the same document from a traditional computer. As anyone who frequently uses the AirPrint feature on an iPhone can attest, most consumer-grade printers’ support for AirPrint is sketchy at best. For most, all it takes is for the printer to go into an extended sleep and it is no longer available for AirPrint until it is manually woken up by a human. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6