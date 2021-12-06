today's leftovers
The State of Robotics – February & March 2022
When you use open source software, you establish a connection with its maintainers, contributors, and users. You join a community, leveraging code and knowledge. You share bugs, solutions, recommendations, and challenges. Open source accelerates innovation while uniting us all under the same cause.
Today, millions of open source contributors are being affected, fighting for their survival. Members of your community, my community. And while a blog can’t stop the ongoing war, it can honour those who are suffering. It can also show you how close we are to them, in our work, in our field, and in our passion. It shows who we want to help, who we care about, because today, we all share the same pain.
[...]
We can’t feature them all, and I do apologize for those who were not mentioned, but I will promise you this: if you send us an email to robotics.community@canonical.com, I will add them, and keep updating this blog for as long as needed.
These are some of the organisations, robotics companies, and communities in Ukraine that have contributed to open source robotics in different ways.
Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in March 2022
This month I accepted 332 and rejected 15 packages. This ratio gives a reason to hope. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 342.
Public Knowledge Urges Congress To Pass Bill Providing Veterans, Students With Refurbished Computers - Public Knowledge
Today, the House Oversight Committee marked up the “Computers for Veterans and Students (COVS) Act,” a bill introduced by Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) to direct hundreds of thousands of out-of-service computers from the federal government to nonprofit refurbishers for repair and distribution to veterans, students, and low-income consumers. Participating refurbishers would also provide digital literacy training. Public Knowledge urges Congress to pass this bipartisan bill to help close the nation’s device divide.
7 of the Best USENET Newsgroups Still Active Today - Make Tech Easier
USENET is arguably the oldest online network alive today. It was first developed in the late 1970s and has since been a part of internet culture. USENET has also been a witness to historical events such as the announcement of Linux and the first spam message.
With modern websites and social media, most people think that USENET is a dead place. This is not the case. Over the decades, hundreds of communities have continued to use USENET to discuss their interests. This article aims to show 7 USENET groups that are still alive and kicking today.
Red Hat/Fedora: SystremD, Clown RAN, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux
Videos/Audio: Kubuntu 22.04 Beta, Plausible, and More
today's howtos
CUPS and Raspberry Pi AirPrinting
While printing to paper perpetually seems to be “going the way of the Dodo,” the need to print something on an actual piece of paper nonetheless has a way of showing up when we least expect (or desire) to see it. Naturally, no one who encounters this need on a mobile device really wants to get up and print the same document from a traditional computer. As anyone who frequently uses the AirPrint feature on an iPhone can attest, most consumer-grade printers’ support for AirPrint is sketchy at best. For most, all it takes is for the printer to go into an extended sleep and it is no longer available for AirPrint until it is manually woken up by a human.
