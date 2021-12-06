today's howtos
Getting a new IP address via DHCP from Spectrum Internet
I have things relatively locked down here—more on homelab security coming soon!—but a DDoS isn't something most residential ISPs take too kindly. So it was time for me to recycle my home IP. Lucky for me, I don't pay for a static IP address. That makes home hosting more annoying sometimes, since I have to deal with tunnels and dynamic DNS, but it also means I can hop to a new IP address if one is under attack.
Building Your Own FreeBSD-based NAS
This article is the first of a four-part series on building your own NAS on FreeBSD. This series will cover: [...]
An introduction to pvpanic
How To Setup SSH Passwordless Login in Rocky Linux
SSH keys are cryptographic keys that are used for authenticating and securing traffic or communication between two servers or systems. They provide a more secure authentication method as opposed to the traditional password authentication which is prone to brute-force attacks.
In this tutorial, we will walk you through how to set up SSH keys on Rocky Linux.
How to Create and Manage Linux Partitions using Parted
When it comes to the usage and mastery of Linux operating systems, you will always find yourselves learning new cool stuff due to its open-source and extensible nature.
One cool feature available in all Linux operating system distributions is disk partitioning, which is important as it helps with organizing your files and folders, preventing files and folders conflicts, and also in seclusion of the system files from the user files.
While considering disk partitioning in other operating systems (not Linux-based), you are bound to go after a third-party application for you to fully meet your disk partitioning objectives. With Linux, using a third-party application for disk partitioning is an optional step.
How To Install LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04
LEMP Stack (Linux, Nginx, MySQL and PHP ) is a popular web hosting environment for websites developed in PHP programming language. Linux is the operating system, Nginx is the popular web server and MySQL is a relational database management system used for storing data.
This tutorial will help you to install Nginx, MySQL, and PHP (LEMP Stack) on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux systems.
13 Apk Commands for Alpine Linux Package Management
Alpine Linux is an independent, free, and open-source Linux distribution based on BusyBox and musl. It is a lightweight and security-oriented Linux distribution that comes in a small footprint (about 160 MB).
For this reason, it’s widely used in creating containers that are lightweight and standalone units that provide an isolated environment to deploy and run applications.
Alpine Linux targets users who desire simplicity, security, and efficient resource utilization. It is designed for x86, x86-64. AArch64 and ARM architectures.
Like any other Linux distribution, Alpine Linux comes with its own package manager known as apk (Alpine Package Keeper) and comes pre-installed on all Alpine Linux distributions.
How to install Zabbix on Ubuntu/Debian Servers
Today you will learn How to install Zabbix on Ubuntu/Debian Servers
Zabbix is a free, open-source and powerful, High-Performance monitoring tool for servers. It can be used to monitor servers, applications , network and devices. It usually uses agents to collect data metrics. It can be also used to monitor services like ICMP Response, HTTP Servers, SMTP Services. It uses MariaDB/MySQL Database Backend to store its content. It is developed on C and JAVA and the frontend is written in PHP. The interface makes it easier to make use of the collected data metrics and show it in graphs, screens, maps etc.
ERROR: Boot option loading failed | Adam Young’s Web Log
When PXE Booting an AARCH64 server, the above message probably means that you are fetching an x86_64 image for iPXE, not ARM64. Here’s how I debugged it.
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software and Security
7 Best Free and Open Source Firewall Tools
Security is paramount. Security involves defense in depth. Approaching security one step at a time, with consistency and rigour, you can mitigate threats, and keep intruders at bay. Intruders use a variety of different techniques in an attempt to compromise a system. For example, systems can be attacked by denial of service, cracking, intrusion, snooping (intercepting the data of another user), or viruses/worms/Trojan horses. To have a secure box, a system therefore needs a variety of defenses. One important step to protect a system is using a firewall. Essentially, this is a network security system, acting like a security guard between internal and external networks. The firewall controls incoming and outgoing network traffic using security rules. The rules specify which connections you want to allow and the ports and zones through which the connection can be established.
Elive 3.8.27 beta released
The Elive Team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.27 This new version includes...
