GIMP 2.10 review
GIMP is the best free photo editor available right now – certainly the most powerful. Is it better than paid-for tools like Adobe's Photoshop, or Affinity Photo? No – these are easier to use, and in the case of Photoshop, more advanced. GIMP lacks the cutting-edge, AI-powered features like smart object selection or neural filters that are starting to appear in Adobe software (see the best AI photo editing software for more options). It's also worth mentioning that Adobe tools are generally the standard in creative industries, so if you're looking to make a career in design or publishing, it may be worth getting used to Adobe early.
For painters and illustrators, while GIMP will certainly give you a lot of tools, Krita (opens in new tab) is a more comprehensive free option, with a larger selection of brushes. If you're looking for a free graphic design tool for posters or infographics, again, GIMP will do the job, but there are free options that will give you less of a headache. As already mentioned, Canva (opens in new tab) is a less powerful but much more user-friendly and streamlined tool for these kinds of tasks. Adobe's Creative Cloud Express is also now giving Canva a run for its money.
