To program the Arduino there are a variety of coding platforms that are available in the market. The Arduino IDE is the platform that is mostly used by the beginner level programmers for coding the Arduino. Though the official IDE is available for free to download, do you know that there are other IDEs as well that you can use to code Arduino boards?. Well we have suggested some best alternatives for the Arduino IDE.

TL;DR: We did some testing to develop our own best practices for designing PCB breakaway tabs and published an industry white paper about it. You can download the white paper here or read on to hear about our test methods!

We enjoy access to cheap stuff because of the mass market for things like mice, keyboards, and cell phones. But if you need a device that doesn’t have mass appeal, you will have to pay a lot more if you can find it at all. However, with modern techniques like 3D printing and Arduino-like microcontrollers being cheap and simple to use, you now have the option to build that special one-of-a-kind device. Case in point: [Davy’s] mouse for people who have brain or nervous system disorders. This particular device is helping a 6-year-old who can’t manipulate a normal mouse.

When PXE Booting an AARCH64 server, the above message probably means that you are fetching an x86_64 image for iPXE, not ARM64. Here’s how I debugged it.

Today you will learn How to install Zabbix on Ubuntu/Debian Servers Zabbix is a free, open-source and powerful, High-Performance monitoring tool for servers. It can be used to monitor servers, applications , network and devices. It usually uses agents to collect data metrics. It can be also used to monitor services like ICMP Response, HTTP Servers, SMTP Services. It uses MariaDB/MySQL Database Backend to store its content. It is developed on C and JAVA and the frontend is written in PHP. The interface makes it easier to make use of the collected data metrics and show it in graphs, screens, maps etc.

Alpine Linux is an independent, free, and open-source Linux distribution based on BusyBox and musl. It is a lightweight and security-oriented Linux distribution that comes in a small footprint (about 160 MB). For this reason, it’s widely used in creating containers that are lightweight and standalone units that provide an isolated environment to deploy and run applications. Alpine Linux targets users who desire simplicity, security, and efficient resource utilization. It is designed for x86, x86-64. AArch64 and ARM architectures. Like any other Linux distribution, Alpine Linux comes with its own package manager known as apk (Alpine Package Keeper) and comes pre-installed on all Alpine Linux distributions.

LEMP Stack (Linux, Nginx, MySQL and PHP ) is a popular web hosting environment for websites developed in PHP programming language. Linux is the operating system, Nginx is the popular web server and MySQL is a relational database management system used for storing data. This tutorial will help you to install Nginx, MySQL, and PHP (LEMP Stack) on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux systems.

When it comes to the usage and mastery of Linux operating systems, you will always find yourselves learning new cool stuff due to its open-source and extensible nature. One cool feature available in all Linux operating system distributions is disk partitioning, which is important as it helps with organizing your files and folders, preventing files and folders conflicts, and also in seclusion of the system files from the user files. While considering disk partitioning in other operating systems (not Linux-based), you are bound to go after a third-party application for you to fully meet your disk partitioning objectives. With Linux, using a third-party application for disk partitioning is an optional step.

SSH keys are cryptographic keys that are used for authenticating and securing traffic or communication between two servers or systems. They provide a more secure authentication method as opposed to the traditional password authentication which is prone to brute-force attacks. In this tutorial, we will walk you through how to set up SSH keys on Rocky Linux.

I have things relatively locked down here—more on homelab security coming soon!—but a DDoS isn't something most residential ISPs take too kindly. So it was time for me to recycle my home IP. Lucky for me, I don't pay for a static IP address. That makes home hosting more annoying sometimes, since I have to deal with tunnels and dynamic DNS, but it also means I can hop to a new IP address if one is under attack.

Programming Leftovers That simple script is still someone's bad day And, you know what, the worst part about this is that none of this knowledge should even apply. The fact we're talking about shell scripts for something critical means that the battle for reliability was lost a long time ago.

Isspace function C++ You may have used many variables and functions while coding. Have you ever tried to use some functions to find out the total number of spaces used in between some variable values? If not, then you are extremely welcome in today’s tutorial guide. This article is all about the use of the isspace() function of the C++ language to find out if the specified value is space or not. Let’s make a fresh start to our article by producing a C++ file. We need Ubuntu’s shell to create a C++ document in Ubuntu’s home folder. To do that, open Ubuntu’s shell using “Ctrl+Alt+T” and use the “touch” instruction as shown below.

Implementation of Doubly Linked List C++ A doubly Linked list is the structural concept in C++ that consists of 1 or more nodes. A single node must have three parts i.e., data, a reference towards the previous node, and the next upcoming node. The very first node is said to be the “head” node that is used to access the overall linked list. The very last node of a linked list always has the NULL value. If you are new to this concept and looking for authentic resources to get knowledge, then this guide is for you. Let’s start this article with the new C++ file creation. We have to create it using the terminal “touch” query. After the file creation, our next task is to open it and create some c++ code. For the opening, you can make use of any built-in editor of Ubuntu 20.04 like a text editor, vim editor, or Gnu nano editor. So, we are using the “nano” instruction on our shell to open the doubly.cc file in it.

While Loop Sum of Numbers C++ You may have calculated the sum of numbers in mathematics many times while learning. The C++ language also supports the sum of numbers through various supported methods. One of those methods is the use of the “while” loop in different ways to calculate the sum. If you are looking for the use of the “while” loop to calculate the sum of numbers, then this article will be a plus in your learning process. So, let’s make a fresh start within Ubuntu 20.04 system and open its shell console by “Ctrl+Alt+T” shortcut. Go through each example within this article. Let’s create a new C++ file first. Ubuntu provides us with the “touch” instruction to make any type of file. Thus, we have been using it to generate a C++ file named “while.cc”. This file can be directly opened in the Gnu Nano editor from the shell terminal via “nano” instruction. If you don’t want to use nano editor, try opening the file explorer and moving towards the home folder or towards the folder where your file is located. Right-click on the newly created file and tap on the “Open file in Text editor” option to open it within the text editor to make code.

C++ modf Modf() is a built-in predefined function in C++ programming language. This function is used for mathematical calculations. All these functions are present in the header file of C++ math. h’. Mostly the variable ‘double’ is used for all the functions that are available in this library and also returns the double value as the result.

Teaching optics through conspiracy theories Data types may contain secret information. Some of it can be extracted, some is hidden forever. We’re going to get to the bottom of this conspiracy.

String representations are not unique: learn to normalize! Though you should expect normalization to be efficient, it is unlikely to be computationally free. Thus you should not repeatedly normalize your strings, as I have done. Rather you should probably normalize the strings as they enter your system, so that each string is normalized only once. Normalization alone does not solve all of your problems, evidently. There are multiple complicated issues with internalization, but if you are at least aware of the normalization problem, many perplexing issues are easily explained.

How to Determine Size of an Array Array is a linear collection of elements. To calculate the size of array we can use sizeof() operator. With the help of sizeof() operator we can easily find out the size of an array. Except the sizeof() operator we can also use pointer to calculate the size of array.

Laravel Form Validation using Controller The form is an integral part of the Laravel project. The login form, registration form, and contact form are mainly used forms for the visitors of any web application. The user submits the data to the application by using the form. It is essential to check the data submitted by the user is genuine, and the valid user is submitting the data. The form data can be validated by using FormRequest class or the Laravel project controller method. Laravel form validation using the controller has been shown in this tutorial by creating a simple contact form.