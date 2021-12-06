Games: The Hand of Merlin, RimWorld, Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION The Hand of Merlin to get full Native Linux and Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux Developer Room-C Games working with Croteam have announced that The Hand of Merlin will see full Steam Deck support, as work continues on their Native Linux version. The Linux version has been available in Beta for a while but they're not quite finished with it to tick the box and have it show on the Steam store. The good news is that they've also been testing on Steam Deck, where it works great, and they think it should get bumped from Playable to Verified when done.

RimWorld now includes full Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux The original developer who was working on Steam Deck support was sadly caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Ludeon Studios mentioning they are now safe.

Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION promises another 4-5 hours of VR fun | GamingOnLinux Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION is an impressive looking upcoming mod for Valve's incredible VR experience. Probably one of the best games and gaming experiences, I've ever had. I'm itching to play a whole lot more in this world. It will be difficult for any mod team to create a comparable experience, especially with the added extras that a VR game mod will need but this really does look promising.

today's howtos How to write an Ansible plugin to create inventory files | Enable Sysadmin In my previous articles in this series, I wrote about dynamic Ansible inventories and how to write a very flexible Python script that uses Nmap results to create them.

How to find Geographic Server Location (IP) using the Terminal on Debian 11 – VITUX Each server has a public IP address that is assigned to the server directly through a router. This public IP address can be used to determine the geolocation of the server, which includes information such as the continent, country, and even the estimated latitude and longitude of the server. There are many situations where you need to determine the geographic location of a remote Linux machine based on its IP address. You may know how to find out the geolocation of the server through the web browser, but today we will see how to find it through the terminal application in a Debian operating system. In this article, we’ll tell you how to find out the public IP address of a system and then retrieve its geolocation using ipinfo.io’s two open APIs.

How to Install Slack on Ubuntu Slack is an up-and-coming application for communicating in the workplace. It comes with all of the standard functionality, but its extra features are amazing. Slack offers call and video conversations in addition to text communication. Slack has a channel function that allows you to organize your conversations into sub-categories and allows you to search for them. It also supports extra add-ons to expand its functionality. This aids in the organization of information and communication. The Slack client is not open-source software, but its client is free. The Slack desktop client supports many platforms. In this article, you will learn multiple methods to install Slack on your Ubuntu system

IP Address Management on Ubuntu – VITUX Nowadays, everything takes place on the Internet. It is not wrong to say that “the Internet has become the basic requirement for our lives”. And the Internet is a network of networks that are interconnected. To surf the Internet, you should know the basics of a network and how to connect your local network to the Internet. The first and most important thing when connecting to the Internet is the IP address. The IP address is your identity on the Internet, just like your phone number, social security number, etc. To browse the Internet, you need an IP address. If the network is down or not working, the user should be able to find the cause of the problem. To identify the problem, one should be familiar with the basics of networking. The Linux Network Stack provides great flexibility in managing a network through the graphical user interface and the command line. In this tutorial, we will see how to manage, debug, and fix a network problem using the Linux GUI interface and the command-line interface.

Happy anniversary, Git! Here are our favorite Git commands Git's 17th anniversary is on April 7th, 2022. Since its creation, Git has become a standard tool for software development. It helps programmers track changes they make to their code, and as a code hosting platform, it allows users to find useful applications. If you interact with source code, open source or otherwise, there's a strong likelihood you interact with Git. With so many people using Git daily, I wondered what the open source community's favorite Git commands are. What better way to find out than to ask?