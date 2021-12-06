Games: The Hand of Merlin, RimWorld, Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION
-
The Hand of Merlin to get full Native Linux and Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux
Developer Room-C Games working with Croteam have announced that The Hand of Merlin will see full Steam Deck support, as work continues on their Native Linux version.
The Linux version has been available in Beta for a while but they're not quite finished with it to tick the box and have it show on the Steam store. The good news is that they've also been testing on Steam Deck, where it works great, and they think it should get bumped from Playable to Verified when done.
-
RimWorld now includes full Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux
The original developer who was working on Steam Deck support was sadly caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Ludeon Studios mentioning they are now safe.
-
Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION promises another 4-5 hours of VR fun | GamingOnLinux
Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION is an impressive looking upcoming mod for Valve's incredible VR experience. Probably one of the best games and gaming experiences, I've ever had. I'm itching to play a whole lot more in this world.
It will be difficult for any mod team to create a comparable experience, especially with the added extras that a VR game mod will need but this really does look promising.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 373 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: The Hand of Merlin, RimWorld, Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
GIMP 2.10 review
GIMP is the best free photo editor available right now – certainly the most powerful. Is it better than paid-for tools like Adobe's Photoshop, or Affinity Photo? No – these are easier to use, and in the case of Photoshop, more advanced. GIMP lacks the cutting-edge, AI-powered features like smart object selection or neural filters that are starting to appear in Adobe software (see the best AI photo editing software for more options). It's also worth mentioning that Adobe tools are generally the standard in creative industries, so if you're looking to make a career in design or publishing, it may be worth getting used to Adobe early. For painters and illustrators, while GIMP will certainly give you a lot of tools, Krita (opens in new tab) is a more comprehensive free option, with a larger selection of brushes. If you're looking for a free graphic design tool for posters or infographics, again, GIMP will do the job, but there are free options that will give you less of a headache. As already mentioned, Canva (opens in new tab) is a less powerful but much more user-friendly and streamlined tool for these kinds of tasks. Adobe's Creative Cloud Express is also now giving Canva a run for its money.
Recent comments
2 hours 32 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
15 hours 27 min ago
15 hours 40 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
18 hours 50 min ago
21 hours 20 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago