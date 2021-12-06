Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: March 2022
This is the latest in our monthly series summarizing the past month on the Community Blog. Please leave a comment below to let me know what you think.
4 tips for transitioning into an IT management role
When I was 24 years old, I was promoted into the executive suite with little more than a prayer. The fact that I lasted six years in this job was a downright miracle. Since then, I’ve learned a ton through personal experience and from the clients that I coach, who face untold leadership struggles.
Revisiting ROCm packaging
I made a thread late last year inquirying about interest in ROCm packaging; in that time I've introduced a few packages amd updated a few existing packages to the latest version.
Kafka Monthly Digest: March 2022 | Red Hat Developer
This is the 50th edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest, and covers what happened in the Apache Kafka community in March 2022.
3 ways to install a database with Helm charts | Red Hat Developer
Helm is a package manager for Kubernetes. Helm uses a packaging format called charts, which include all of the Kubernetes resources that are required to deploy an application, such as deployments, services, ingress, and so on. Helm charts are very useful for installing applications and performing upgrades on a Kubernetes cluster.
Games: The Hand of Merlin, RimWorld, Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
GIMP 2.10 review
GIMP is the best free photo editor available right now – certainly the most powerful. Is it better than paid-for tools like Adobe's Photoshop, or Affinity Photo? No – these are easier to use, and in the case of Photoshop, more advanced. GIMP lacks the cutting-edge, AI-powered features like smart object selection or neural filters that are starting to appear in Adobe software (see the best AI photo editing software for more options). It's also worth mentioning that Adobe tools are generally the standard in creative industries, so if you're looking to make a career in design or publishing, it may be worth getting used to Adobe early. For painters and illustrators, while GIMP will certainly give you a lot of tools, Krita (opens in new tab) is a more comprehensive free option, with a larger selection of brushes. If you're looking for a free graphic design tool for posters or infographics, again, GIMP will do the job, but there are free options that will give you less of a headache. As already mentioned, Canva (opens in new tab) is a less powerful but much more user-friendly and streamlined tool for these kinds of tasks. Adobe's Creative Cloud Express is also now giving Canva a run for its money.
