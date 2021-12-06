Foliate is undoubtedly the best eBook viewer for Linux
Foliate is an outstanding open-source eBook reader for Linux systems. It is the brain child of John Factotum, an open-source developer and enthusiast.
It is available in the repo for all popular Linux distros, and it is proven to be unbeatable among its compatible, not just because of its rich features-set, but also because it is a lightweight app, its ease of use.
