Dash to Panel Adds GNOME 42 Support
This unified, single desktop panel is one of the most popular GNOME extensions[citation needed] around. It’s a classy and customisable alternative to a vanilla GNOME or stock Ubuntu setup.
So word that the latest version — rolling out through GNOME extensions website — adds support for GNOME 42 will please many an ear.
How does it fare on Ubuntu 22.04? Very well! I don’t see any graphical glitches when entering or exiting the workspace switcher or the app launcher. The whole of the shell UI feels as well proportioned with Dash to Panel enabled as it does with the vanilla Ubuntu Dock.dash
