Ubuntu: Canonical, System 76, and Xubuntu

Ubuntu

  • Canonical Experiences Record Channel Business Growth and Momentum | Ubuntu

    Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announced today that its channel partner program has seen upwards of 240% growth within the past year. At the forefront of this momentum is the continued growth of the company’s partner-led business, with new and existing partners actively driving Canonical’s offerings into the market.

    Driven primarily by the accelerating growth established through distribution partnerships in Europe and North America, Canonical grew many strategic channel partner relationships and selectively onboarded new partners.

  • Pop!_OS Teases Intrepid Linux Users With the 22.04 Beta Release

    Pop!_OS, a custom version of Ubuntu developed by Linux preinstalled PC maker System 76, has made beta images of the upcoming 22.04 version of the Linux distribution available. However, it's only intended for users undaunted by the bugs that will inevitably be present.

  • Xubuntu 22.04 LTS - New Features and Release Details

    Xubuntu 22.04 LTS is powered by Linux Kernel 5.15 and underlying packages from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. In addition to that, the default desktop environment version is Xfce 4.16. The Xfce desktop environment did not see any significant release since its release in Dec 2020.

    Even so the Xfce desktop version 4.16 remained as the Xubuntu 21.10 (last release), and the desktop components and native applications get some improvements and bug fixes.

    Perhaps the vital work in this release is the initial support for GTK4 and libhandy in the Greybird theme (via version 3.23.1). That means the GTK4 apps from the GNOME ecosystem look good in Xubuntu with their theme.

There is always something new to learn and do in Linux

To get more knowledge about Linux I took an 8-week Basic Linux course by Henry White which he ran on an email list. Eventually I was helping Henry with answering questions on the list. Some of us met on IRC (Internet Relay Chat) once a week. This is text-based where we got to know each other as well as take up computer problems or course questions. Later I got involved in another Basic Linux course for a few years. Like Henry, our main goal was to help new Linux users. Back then, Linux was not nearly as user-friendly as it is today. I saw the turn take place with Ubuntu. That was a huge breakthrough for non-geeks to jump in. I was using Debian, but switched to Ubuntu to become familiar with what my mom was now using instead of Windows. Read more

Fedora Plans to Drop Support for Legacy BIOS Systems

The Fedora 37 development team is considering dropping support for non-UEFI BIOS. The Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, or UEFI, is a modern method of handling the boot process. UEFI is similar to Legacy; however, the boot data is stored in a .efi file rather than the firmware. In the case of Fedora, while the change may take some time, the new Fedora x86_64 installations will no longer work on non-UEFI platforms. On x86_64 architectures, Fedora 37 will mark legacy BIOS installation as deprecated in favor of UEFI. While systems already using Legacy BIOS to boot will continue to be supported, new Legacy BIOS installations on these architectures will be impossible. Read more

Why is Kopper and Zink important? AKA the future of OpenGL

Since Kopper got merged today upstream I wanted to write a little about it as I think the value it brings can be unclear for the uninitiated. Adam Jackson in our graphics team has been working for the last Months together with other community members like Mike Blumenkrantz implementing Kopper. For those unaware Zink is an OpenGL implementation running on top of Vulkan and Kopper is the layer that allows you to translate OpenGL and GLX window handling to Vulkan WSI handling. This means that you can get full OpenGL support even if your GPU only has a Vulkan driver available and it also means you can for instance run GNOME on top of this stack thanks to the addition of Kopper to Zink. Read more

