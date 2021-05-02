today's howtos
How to make PeppyMeter work
I love VU meters. Then again, who doesn't? There is something mesmerizing about the needle or LED segments dancing to the rhythm of the music. So when I stumbled upon PeppyMeter, I knew right away that I must have it running on my machine. Making it work turned out to be a non-trivial matter, but I managed to get it up and running after much experimenting. And I've documented all the steps for your convenience. The following procedure assumes that you're using Ubuntu or Linux Mint.
How To Make Ubuntu Look and Feel Like Windows
Nowadays, most users who want to switch from Windows always see Linux as the perfect operating system to get started with. Of course, everybody has different reasons for such a move.
Still, they mainly revolve around security, developing applications for Linux systems, penetration testing (Kali or Parrot), or using an OS that wouldn’t bother you now and then about licensing.
How to Install Zikula CMS on Ubuntu – OSNote
Zikula is a free and open-source software that anyone can use to build anything they want. It’s easy enough for even your grandma.
Zikula means “plus” in Swahili language, so it translates as “more than” or “something more”. The name embodies what this project provides – an extension beyond common web technologies with tools like templates that help you create simple one-page websites all the way up to complex applications powered by Node JS modules & MVC architecture. You can create anything from basic one-page websites to sophisticated and powerful online apps with Zikula’s user-friendly interface. It is very simple to set up, so you will have no trouble making your vision come alive.
In this guide, we’ll guide you through how to install Zikula and all of its requirements on an Ubuntu 20.04 system.
Install FreeTube - YouTube player app on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Install the YouTube Player app called FreeTube on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa for watching videos without advertisements and prevent Google from tracking you with their cookies and JavaScript.
To keep the privacy of users while watching the videos on YoutTube, there is a project on GitHub called FreeTube. It is an open-source desktop YouTube player developed in Electron for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
The interface of this open-source YouTube player is user-friendly and offers Two extractor APIs to choose from (Built-in or Invidious) apart from it the option to Subscribe to channels without an account; Export & import subscriptions; Open videos from your browser directly into FreeTube (with extension); Full Theme support and more are there…
Locate command not found
If you encounter the error locate command not found on your Linux system, it likely means that you do not have the software installed and therefore can’t use this command. In this tutorial, we will remedy the issue by showing you how to install the locate command on all major Linux distros. You will then see some basic usage examples of the locate command.
How to obtain MAC address in Linux
Every network interface, on any device, has its own MAC address. Unlike IP addresses, which can change frequently and easily, MAC addresses are permanently tied to the hardware. Although you can spoof your MAC address with software, the real MAC address of your network interface will never change.
The MAC address identifies your device on the network. One common way they are used is for routers to hand out reserved IP addresses to a specific MAC address. To perform this configuration, you will first need to obtain your MAC address.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to obtain the MAC address on a Linux system via both command line and GUI. This will show you the MAC address for all network interfaces you have installed – for example, your Ethernet interface as well as your Wi-Fi network card.
Locate vs find: What is the difference
If you need to search for one or more particular files, Linux systems have a few powerful methods for locating them, such as the find and locate commands. Both of these commands have the same purpose, but they use a different methodology to find files. Searching for a file with a specific name can be done, but you can also search for files that follow certain naming patterns.
This can be broadened all the way to finding files based on file size, file extension, or a lot of other options. In this tutorial, you will learn the difference between the find and locate commands, and examples of how to use each one. By the end of our tutorial, you will know in which situations one command is more approrpiate than the other.
How to restore hibernation on Fedora
Hibernation, also known as “suspend to disk”, is the most efficient power saving mode in terms of energy consumption. On hibernation, the state of the random access memory is stored on disk, and the machine is completely power down. Although efficient, hibernation is commonly not recommended if using a solid state drive, because each time the system enters this power state, a lot of data must be written to disk, which as we know, has a limited number of write cycles. For this and other reasons, as the the low number of machines on which hibernation works reliably on Linux, Fedora decided to disable this power state by default.
There is always something new to learn and do in Linux
To get more knowledge about Linux I took an 8-week Basic Linux course by Henry White which he ran on an email list. Eventually I was helping Henry with answering questions on the list. Some of us met on IRC (Internet Relay Chat) once a week. This is text-based where we got to know each other as well as take up computer problems or course questions. Later I got involved in another Basic Linux course for a few years. Like Henry, our main goal was to help new Linux users. Back then, Linux was not nearly as user-friendly as it is today. I saw the turn take place with Ubuntu. That was a huge breakthrough for non-geeks to jump in. I was using Debian, but switched to Ubuntu to become familiar with what my mom was now using instead of Windows.
Fedora Plans to Drop Support for Legacy BIOS Systems
The Fedora 37 development team is considering dropping support for non-UEFI BIOS. The Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, or UEFI, is a modern method of handling the boot process. UEFI is similar to Legacy; however, the boot data is stored in a .efi file rather than the firmware. In the case of Fedora, while the change may take some time, the new Fedora x86_64 installations will no longer work on non-UEFI platforms. On x86_64 architectures, Fedora 37 will mark legacy BIOS installation as deprecated in favor of UEFI. While systems already using Legacy BIOS to boot will continue to be supported, new Legacy BIOS installations on these architectures will be impossible.
Why is Kopper and Zink important? AKA the future of OpenGL
Since Kopper got merged today upstream I wanted to write a little about it as I think the value it brings can be unclear for the uninitiated. Adam Jackson in our graphics team has been working for the last Months together with other community members like Mike Blumenkrantz implementing Kopper. For those unaware Zink is an OpenGL implementation running on top of Vulkan and Kopper is the layer that allows you to translate OpenGL and GLX window handling to Vulkan WSI handling. This means that you can get full OpenGL support even if your GPU only has a Vulkan driver available and it also means you can for instance run GNOME on top of this stack thanks to the addition of Kopper to Zink.
