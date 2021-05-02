Today in Techrights
- [Meme] The Hard-Working Madame Simon
- The EPO's Staff Union Calls for Continued Industrial Actions as Some Media Belatedly Catches Up With EPO Strikes
- Links 07/04/2022: Elive 3.8.27 Beta and Microsoft GitHub Deleting Projects Again
- Linux.com So Poorly Managed by Linux Foundation That Now They're Double-Posting (Same Post Twice, Not Corrected)
- Microsoft Hasn't Changed Since the YouTube-DL Takedown
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 06, 2022
- When Most Granted Patents (and Fake 'Growth') Are Just Software Patents and EPO 'Joins the Club'
- Links 07/04/2022: Emacs 28.1 and Linux Mint 21 is Named
- EPO.org is a Fake News Site Which Promotes and Glorifies Illegal Behaviour and Unlawful Policies
- [Meme] It's All Connected (and Wired)
- Links 06/04/2022: Snap to Flatpak Bridge
- Links 05/04/2022: NuTyX 22.04.1 and Ghostscript 9.56.1
- Waiting for the Boat to Sink or Disembarking Early
There is always something new to learn and do in Linux
To get more knowledge about Linux I took an 8-week Basic Linux course by Henry White which he ran on an email list. Eventually I was helping Henry with answering questions on the list. Some of us met on IRC (Internet Relay Chat) once a week. This is text-based where we got to know each other as well as take up computer problems or course questions. Later I got involved in another Basic Linux course for a few years. Like Henry, our main goal was to help new Linux users. Back then, Linux was not nearly as user-friendly as it is today. I saw the turn take place with Ubuntu. That was a huge breakthrough for non-geeks to jump in. I was using Debian, but switched to Ubuntu to become familiar with what my mom was now using instead of Windows.
Fedora Plans to Drop Support for Legacy BIOS Systems
The Fedora 37 development team is considering dropping support for non-UEFI BIOS. The Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, or UEFI, is a modern method of handling the boot process. UEFI is similar to Legacy; however, the boot data is stored in a .efi file rather than the firmware. In the case of Fedora, while the change may take some time, the new Fedora x86_64 installations will no longer work on non-UEFI platforms. On x86_64 architectures, Fedora 37 will mark legacy BIOS installation as deprecated in favor of UEFI. While systems already using Legacy BIOS to boot will continue to be supported, new Legacy BIOS installations on these architectures will be impossible.
Why is Kopper and Zink important? AKA the future of OpenGL
Since Kopper got merged today upstream I wanted to write a little about it as I think the value it brings can be unclear for the uninitiated. Adam Jackson in our graphics team has been working for the last Months together with other community members like Mike Blumenkrantz implementing Kopper. For those unaware Zink is an OpenGL implementation running on top of Vulkan and Kopper is the layer that allows you to translate OpenGL and GLX window handling to Vulkan WSI handling. This means that you can get full OpenGL support even if your GPU only has a Vulkan driver available and it also means you can for instance run GNOME on top of this stack thanks to the addition of Kopper to Zink.
