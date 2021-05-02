today's howtos
-
Find User Accounts With Empty Password In Linux - OSTechNix
The worst kind of password is not a weak password but no password at all. As as system admin, you must ensure that every user account has a strong password. This brief tutorial explains how to find user accounts with empty password in Linux.
Before getting into the topic, let us have a quick recap of shadow file and its purpose.
-
How to Resize Images in Linux KDE Plasma Dolphin with ReImage - Fasterland
ReImage is a convenient and useful KDE service menu extension for Dolphin and Konqueror that allows you to manipulate images and their metadata directly from your preferred KDE Plasma file manager.
-
How To Install Okular on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Okular on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Okular is a universal document viewer developed by KDE. Okular allows you to read PDF documents, comics, and EPub books, browse images, visualize Markdown documents, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Okular Document Viewer on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to install and play Among Us on Linux | FOSS Linux
Among Us is a video game that lets you play with other people and figure out what they think. In this game, the player is placed in a game with other people, and they work to complete tasks and try to find the “imposter” in the group.
Among Us is a huge hit, but the game doesn’t work well on Linux. Even though it’s not easy to get Among Us to work on Linux, it can be done with some help, as illustrated in this article guide.
-
Fix Sudo Apt-get Install Openssh-server Not Working Error : Enable SSH Server On Ubuntu | Itsubuntu.com
In this tutorial, we will show you the methods to enable ssh server to fix the Sudo apt-get install OpenSSH-server not working error. SSH (Secure Shell) is a standard network tool. It is mostly used to establish a secure connection between systems in the network. If you are using Ubuntu then Ubuntu comes by default with SSH as an OpenSSH server but sometime you might not have SSH installed in your Ubuntu.
-
How to Install MongoDB on RHEL 8 / CentOS 8
MongoDB is a scalable, Open source, high performance, and document-oriented NoSQL database. It is developed and supported by 10gen. NoSQL stats that MongoDB doesn’t use Tables and rows.
MongoDB provide better performance as compared to other databases because it saves the data in JASON like documents along with dynamic schema.
In this guide, we will cover MongoDB Community Edition Installation on RHEL 8 and CentOS 8 system. Without any further ado, let’s deep dive into the installation steps.
-
-
How To Migrate WordPress Manually To New Host
Any website migration is regarded as one of the most difficult operations. Fortunately, WordPress provides a plethora of backup plugins to help and automate the entire backup and migration process. However, WordPress is constructed in such a way that manually migrate WordPress could not be simpler.
In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to migrate a WordPress site manually to a new host or server. This is especially useful if the site is hosted on a server with insufficient resources to enable the backup plugin. Backup plugins typically demand a minimal amount of resources to execute site backup and migration to another server. I’ve prepared a list of backup plugins for WordPress. So, if your server is healthy and has sufficient resources, I recommend that you install a backup plugin for WordPress migration.
-
How to Install the Simple Audio Recorder in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to install the tiny sound recording app “Audio Recorder” in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
“Audio Recorder” is a little open-source app that can record audio from your system’s sound card, microphone, browsers, webcams and any sound that your PC plays out.
The tool has a built-in timer that automates audio recording on given clock time or after time period, auto stop when the recorded file size exceeds a limit. And, it can be controlled via Rhythmbox, VLC, Audacious and other MPRIS2 compatible players. For Skype users, it can automatically record all your Skype calls without any user interaction.
-
today's leftovers
There is always something new to learn and do in Linux
To get more knowledge about Linux I took an 8-week Basic Linux course by Henry White which he ran on an email list. Eventually I was helping Henry with answering questions on the list. Some of us met on IRC (Internet Relay Chat) once a week. This is text-based where we got to know each other as well as take up computer problems or course questions. Later I got involved in another Basic Linux course for a few years. Like Henry, our main goal was to help new Linux users. Back then, Linux was not nearly as user-friendly as it is today. I saw the turn take place with Ubuntu. That was a huge breakthrough for non-geeks to jump in. I was using Debian, but switched to Ubuntu to become familiar with what my mom was now using instead of Windows.
Fedora Plans to Drop Support for Legacy BIOS Systems
The Fedora 37 development team is considering dropping support for non-UEFI BIOS. The Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, or UEFI, is a modern method of handling the boot process. UEFI is similar to Legacy; however, the boot data is stored in a .efi file rather than the firmware. In the case of Fedora, while the change may take some time, the new Fedora x86_64 installations will no longer work on non-UEFI platforms. On x86_64 architectures, Fedora 37 will mark legacy BIOS installation as deprecated in favor of UEFI. While systems already using Legacy BIOS to boot will continue to be supported, new Legacy BIOS installations on these architectures will be impossible.
Why is Kopper and Zink important? AKA the future of OpenGL
Since Kopper got merged today upstream I wanted to write a little about it as I think the value it brings can be unclear for the uninitiated. Adam Jackson in our graphics team has been working for the last Months together with other community members like Mike Blumenkrantz implementing Kopper. For those unaware Zink is an OpenGL implementation running on top of Vulkan and Kopper is the layer that allows you to translate OpenGL and GLX window handling to Vulkan WSI handling. This means that you can get full OpenGL support even if your GPU only has a Vulkan driver available and it also means you can for instance run GNOME on top of this stack thanks to the addition of Kopper to Zink.
