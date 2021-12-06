Games: Steam Deck Milestone and More
2100 Games On The Steam Deck, with Metro 2033 Redux and Resonance of Fate as Verified - Boiling Steam
A rather slow week again after the 2000 games milestone on the Steam Deck. There are now 2100 games (1997 at the time of writing) working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...
Steam Deck gets a small update to fix Downloads, adds Triggers for Keyboard | GamingOnLinux
Here we go again Steam Deck fans, another upgrading ready and waiting to be downloaded. This time though, it's a pretty small one with only a few changes. All welcome changes though of course.
Some users noticed recently that downloading on the Steam Deck might cause the Steam Client to freeze. Obviously a pretty major problem and one thankfully Valve has solved quite quickly since the last update.
Valve marks the first month of the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Valve has released a news post going over some of the changes and improvements of the Steam Deck over the first month since the initial release. There's a lot that's been going on, with updates releasing rather regularly. Most of it, we've already gone over in articles you can follow on the Steam Deck tag and videos on the GamingOnLinux YouTube Channel.
Some of what's mentioned includes jumping over 2,000 Verified and Playable titles, which is a nice healthy number for such a new system. There's quite a lot of issues there though, they know this, and so the feedback system was introduced to see how different the experience is compared with Deck Verified and what players actually see.
Advice for data centers looking to change operating systems
Which OS a data center uses can vary, but the majority of platforms are based on or have compatibility with Linux. Linux is well known for its incredible flexibility and versatility, largely thanks to its open source nature and highly active global community. Because anyone can use Linux freely, developers around the world have built custom configurations suited to almost any purpose. Linux's modular nature also makes it a natural fit for the cloud -- easy to scale and match the pace of potentially rapid data center growth. Some of the biggest cloud platforms in the world are based on hardened versions of Linux, including AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. Many of today's existing data center OSes are compatible with Linux, but each OS often has a specific purpose. For example, Kubernetes provides a way to configure Docker containers into clusters of interacting services. It automatically accounts for resource density replication and service grouping and intelligently schedules these factors. Photon, on the other hand, operates as a minimal Linux container host with a focus on quick booting on VMware platforms.
Security Leftovers
gzip-1.12 released
Thanks to Paul Eggert and Lasse Collin for all the work on fixing the exploitable zgrep bug, and to Paul for handling most of the other changes. Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gzip/gzip-1.12.tar.gz (1.3MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gzip/gzip-1.12.tar.xz (808KB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gzip/gzip-1.12.tar.gz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gzip/gzip-1.12.tar.xz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums: 91fa501ada319c4dc8f796208440d45a3f48ed13 gzip-1.12.tar.gz W0+xTTgxTgny/IocUQ581UCj6g4+ubBCAEa4LDv0EIU gzip-1.12.tar.gz 318107297587818c8f1e1fbb55962f4b2897bc0b gzip-1.12.tar.xz zl4D5Rn2N+H4FAEazjXE+HszwLur7sNbr1+9NHnpGVY gzip-1.12.tar.xz The SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to. [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify gzip-1.12.tar.gz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, or that public key has expired, try the following commands to update or refresh it, and then rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. gpg --locate-external-key jim@meyering.net gpg --recv-keys 7FD9FCCB000BEEEE wget -q -O- 'https://savannah.gnu.org/project/release-gpgkeys.php?group=gzip&download=1' | gpg --import - This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.71 Automake 1.16d Gnulib v0.1-5194-g58c597d13b NEWS * Noteworthy changes in release 1.12 (2022-04-07) [stable] ** Changes in behavior 'gzip -l' no longer misreports file lengths 4 GiB and larger. Previously, 'gzip -l' output the 32-bit value stored in the gzip header even though that is the uncompressed length modulo 2**32. Now, 'gzip -l' calculates the uncompressed length by decompressing the data and counting the resulting bytes. Although this can take much more time, nowadays the correctness pros seem to outweigh the performance cons. 'zless' is no longer installed on platforms lacking 'less'. ** Bug fixes zgrep applied to a crafted file name with two or more newlines can no longer overwrite an arbitrary, attacker-selected file. [bug introduced in gzip-1.3.10] zgrep now names input file on error instead of mislabeling it as "(standard input)", if grep supports the GNU -H and --label options. 'zdiff -C 5' no longer misbehaves by treating '5' as a file name. [bug present since the beginning] Configure-time options like --program-prefix now work.
