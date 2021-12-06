Valve has released a news post going over some of the changes and improvements of the Steam Deck over the first month since the initial release. There's a lot that's been going on, with updates releasing rather regularly. Most of it, we've already gone over in articles you can follow on the Steam Deck tag and videos on the GamingOnLinux YouTube Channel. Some of what's mentioned includes jumping over 2,000 Verified and Playable titles, which is a nice healthy number for such a new system. There's quite a lot of issues there though, they know this, and so the feedback system was introduced to see how different the experience is compared with Deck Verified and what players actually see.

Here we go again Steam Deck fans, another upgrading ready and waiting to be downloaded. This time though, it's a pretty small one with only a few changes. All welcome changes though of course. Some users noticed recently that downloading on the Steam Deck might cause the Steam Client to freeze. Obviously a pretty major problem and one thankfully Valve has solved quite quickly since the last update.

A rather slow week again after the 2000 games milestone on the Steam Deck. There are now 2100 games (1997 at the time of writing) working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...

Which OS a data center uses can vary, but the majority of platforms are based on or have compatibility with Linux. Linux is well known for its incredible flexibility and versatility, largely thanks to its open source nature and highly active global community. Because anyone can use Linux freely, developers around the world have built custom configurations suited to almost any purpose. Linux's modular nature also makes it a natural fit for the cloud -- easy to scale and match the pace of potentially rapid data center growth. Some of the biggest cloud platforms in the world are based on hardened versions of Linux, including AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. Many of today's existing data center OSes are compatible with Linux, but each OS often has a specific purpose. For example, Kubernetes provides a way to configure Docker containers into clusters of interacting services. It automatically accounts for resource density replication and service grouping and intelligently schedules these factors. Photon, on the other hand, operates as a minimal Linux container host with a focus on quick booting on VMware platforms.

Security Leftovers Red Hat gets RHEL 8.2 certified for high level US government security Linux slinger Red Hat has achieved Common Criteria certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2. This means it is cleared as a platform suitable for US users with critical workloads in classified and sensitive deployments, including national security agencies, finance and healthcare organizations.

Ubuntu plocate security review

VMware Releases Security Updates | CISA VMware has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

Protecting Against the Spring4Shell Vulnerability | eSecurityPlanet Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) is a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability that affects Spring Core, a comprehensive framework for Java-based enterprise applications. Spring4Shell gets its name from the Log4Shell vulnerability, one of the most critical zero-day threats ever, which affected a Java software component called Log4j and allowed hackers to take control of web servers and networks. Spring4Shell is a critical vulnerability for web applications and cloud services. Any RCE is a serious threat, and GitHub is already full of POCs (proofs of concept) that disclose the exploit publicly, so cybercriminals can’t miss it.

Secure your Edge Solutions with Red Hat and ZettaSet Modern environments, especially edge computing and 5G, are complex, highly distributed, highly multi-tenant. Such environments push enterprise data close to the edge and create numerous exposure points and attack surfaces that did not exist in legacy monolithic deployments. In the previous article, we outlined five security considerations for edge deployments. The key component that will be addressed in this post is data. Let’s walk through how Red Hat OpenShift and Zettaset XCrypt for OpenShift customers can take advantage of a platform for microservices deployments with the granular and high performance data protection and management capabilities that modern architectures require.