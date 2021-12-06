today's howtos
-
FFmpeg Commands: 31 Must-Haves for Beginners in 2022 - VideoProc
FFmpeg is a free and open-source command line-based tool to handle video, audio, and other multimedia files. It packs many encoders and decoders, making it powerful enough to support almost all common and uncommon multimedia formats.
FFmpeg comes with a learning curve especially if you are new to a command line tool. You will need to type commands with your keyboard to transcode multimedia files and streams. So here in this post, I will introduce 31 most commonly used FFmpeg commands with examples to perform various tasks like converting media formats, trimming videos, extracting audio/video streams, etc.
-
Update Supermicro BIOS firmware from Linux | Major Hayden
The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) and fwupd turned the troublesome and time consiming activities of updating all kinds of firmware for laptops, desktops, and servers into something much easier. Check your list of updated firmware, update it, and submit feedback for the vendors when something doesn’t work. You can even get notifications right inside GUI applications, such as GNOME Software, that notify you about updates and allow you to install them with one click.
-
[Older] Install ThinkOrSwim on Fedora Linux | Major Hayden
Over the past two years, I picked up stock trading and general finance knowledge as a hobby. There are plenty of things I enjoy here: complex math, understanding trends, and making educated guesses on what happens next. Getting the right tools makes this job a little bit easier.
I use TD Ameritrade for the majority of my trading and learning. They offer a desktop application with a great name: ThinkOrSwim. Using it feels a bit like flying the Space Shuttle at first, but it delivers tons of information and analysis in a small package.
-
[Older] Disable HiDPI in alacritty | Major Hayden
The alacritty terminal remains my favorite terminal because of its simple configuration, regular expression hints, and incredible performance. It’s written in Rust and it uses OpenGL to accelerate the terminal output.
-
How to deploy a service to a Docker Swarm cluster | TechRepublic
Docker Swarm is a way to create a cluster for container deployment. Jack Wallen walks you through installing a Docker Swarm cluster and then deploying and managing a service to the cluster.
-
How to install Icaros Desktop
I’ve already wrote some articles about some of the lesser know FLOSS Operating Systems. For example ReactOS or Haiku. Because not everything in life is unix, today I’ll write about how to install Icaros Desktop.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 334 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Advice for data centers looking to change operating systems
Which OS a data center uses can vary, but the majority of platforms are based on or have compatibility with Linux. Linux is well known for its incredible flexibility and versatility, largely thanks to its open source nature and highly active global community. Because anyone can use Linux freely, developers around the world have built custom configurations suited to almost any purpose. Linux's modular nature also makes it a natural fit for the cloud -- easy to scale and match the pace of potentially rapid data center growth. Some of the biggest cloud platforms in the world are based on hardened versions of Linux, including AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. Many of today's existing data center OSes are compatible with Linux, but each OS often has a specific purpose. For example, Kubernetes provides a way to configure Docker containers into clusters of interacting services. It automatically accounts for resource density replication and service grouping and intelligently schedules these factors. Photon, on the other hand, operates as a minimal Linux container host with a focus on quick booting on VMware platforms.
Games: Steam Deck Milestone and More
Security Leftovers
gzip-1.12 released
Thanks to Paul Eggert and Lasse Collin for all the work on fixing the exploitable zgrep bug, and to Paul for handling most of the other changes. Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gzip/gzip-1.12.tar.gz (1.3MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gzip/gzip-1.12.tar.xz (808KB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gzip/gzip-1.12.tar.gz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gzip/gzip-1.12.tar.xz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums: 91fa501ada319c4dc8f796208440d45a3f48ed13 gzip-1.12.tar.gz W0+xTTgxTgny/IocUQ581UCj6g4+ubBCAEa4LDv0EIU gzip-1.12.tar.gz 318107297587818c8f1e1fbb55962f4b2897bc0b gzip-1.12.tar.xz zl4D5Rn2N+H4FAEazjXE+HszwLur7sNbr1+9NHnpGVY gzip-1.12.tar.xz The SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to. [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify gzip-1.12.tar.gz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, or that public key has expired, try the following commands to update or refresh it, and then rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. gpg --locate-external-key jim@meyering.net gpg --recv-keys 7FD9FCCB000BEEEE wget -q -O- 'https://savannah.gnu.org/project/release-gpgkeys.php?group=gzip&download=1' | gpg --import - This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.71 Automake 1.16d Gnulib v0.1-5194-g58c597d13b NEWS * Noteworthy changes in release 1.12 (2022-04-07) [stable] ** Changes in behavior 'gzip -l' no longer misreports file lengths 4 GiB and larger. Previously, 'gzip -l' output the 32-bit value stored in the gzip header even though that is the uncompressed length modulo 2**32. Now, 'gzip -l' calculates the uncompressed length by decompressing the data and counting the resulting bytes. Although this can take much more time, nowadays the correctness pros seem to outweigh the performance cons. 'zless' is no longer installed on platforms lacking 'less'. ** Bug fixes zgrep applied to a crafted file name with two or more newlines can no longer overwrite an arbitrary, attacker-selected file. [bug introduced in gzip-1.3.10] zgrep now names input file on error instead of mislabeling it as "(standard input)", if grep supports the GNU -H and --label options. 'zdiff -C 5' no longer misbehaves by treating '5' as a file name. [bug present since the beginning] Configure-time options like --program-prefix now work.
Recent comments
1 hour 46 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
8 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
11 hours 52 min ago
21 hours 27 min ago
21 hours 53 min ago
22 hours 7 min ago
23 hours 57 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago