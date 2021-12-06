IBM/Red Hat, Fedora and Ubuntu
In the Clouds (E22) | Edge Computing in Space - Invidious
Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 | Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, today announced a new Common Criteria Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, further strengthening Red Hat Enterprise Linux as a platform of choice for users with critical workloads in classified and sensitive deployments.
Red Hat’s Retiring CFO on her Advice for Younger Professionals
Rocky Linux arrives on Google Cloud | ZDNet
For years, CentOS Linux was Linux-savvy system administrators' top choice. They could use it and get the best of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) without paying for support -- unless they really needed the help. Then, when Red Hat shifted focus from CentOS Linux, other groups seized the opportunity to build RHEL clones, such as AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux, for cost-conscious server and cloud users.
The latest move in this arena came when CIQ, the high-performance computing company and Rocky Linux's parent, joined forces with Google Cloud to provide customers with unified best-in-class support.
IBM z16 is here, and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS beta is ready
IBM has just unveiled its IBM z16 next-generation computing platform. As the latest product in the zSystems server family, IBM z16 delivers the outstanding performance and security that IBM mainframes are known for, while also bringing innovations in AI inferencing, hybrid cloud support, and quantum-safe cryptography.
Building on the long-standing partnership between IBM and Canonical, Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS (currently in beta) has been developed in parallel with IBM z16 to enable organisations to make the most of the new IBM platform from day one.
In order to utilise many of the new features available with IBM z16, operating system support is essential. Ubuntu 22.04 provides this support not only for the core system, but also across the full scope of peripherals and special facilities. What’s more, several brand-new packages were added to Ubuntu 22.04 to improve ease-of-use for advanced IBM z16 capabilities.
Ubuntu's Throwing a Release Party and Needs Speakers! - FOSS Force
It looks like it’s party season in Linuxland! There’s now an announced release party for Ubuntu’s upcoming 22.04 released.
About a week-and-a-half ago we told you about Fedora’s upcoming release party bash to celebrate the release of Fedora 36. Evidently party-animal-with-a-tie Mark Shuttleworth read the news from the Isle of Woman and Man and decided it wasn’t fair for Fedora users to have all the fun, so a decree has come down from on high that Ubuntu’s having a release party too, for Ubuntu 22.04, which ready for prime time in two weeks.
Ubuntu’s release party will come before Fedora’s planned event, on May 1st, or Mayday — which is both the international distress signal and an important holiday for labor union folks. We’re not sure which is pertinent here.
