IBM/Red Hat, Fedora and Ubuntu

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 7th of April 2022 10:50:26 PM Filed under
Red Hat
Ubuntu
  • In the Clouds (E22) | Edge Computing in Space - Invidious
  • Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 | Red Hat

    Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, today announced a new Common Criteria Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, further strengthening Red Hat Enterprise Linux as a platform of choice for users with critical workloads in classified and sensitive deployments.

  • Red Hat’s Retiring CFO on her Advice for Younger Professionals
  • Rocky Linux arrives on Google Cloud | ZDNet

    For years, CentOS Linux was Linux-savvy system administrators' top choice. They could use it and get the best of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) without paying for support -- unless they really needed the help. Then, when Red Hat shifted focus from CentOS Linux, other groups seized the opportunity to build RHEL clones, such as AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux, for cost-conscious server and cloud users.

    The latest move in this arena came when CIQ, the high-performance computing company and Rocky Linux's parent, joined forces with Google Cloud to provide customers with unified best-in-class support.

  • IBM z16 is here, and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS beta is ready

    IBM has just unveiled its IBM z16 next-generation computing platform. As the latest product in the zSystems server family, IBM z16 delivers the outstanding performance and security that IBM mainframes are known for, while also bringing innovations in AI inferencing, hybrid cloud support, and quantum-safe cryptography.

    Building on the long-standing partnership between IBM and Canonical, Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS (currently in beta) has been developed in parallel with IBM z16 to enable organisations to make the most of the new IBM platform from day one.

    In order to utilise many of the new features available with IBM z16, operating system support is essential. Ubuntu 22.04 provides this support not only for the core system, but also across the full scope of peripherals and special facilities. What’s more, several brand-new packages were added to Ubuntu 22.04 to improve ease-of-use for advanced IBM z16 capabilities.

  • Ubuntu's Throwing a Release Party and Needs Speakers! - FOSS Force

    It looks like it’s party season in Linuxland! There’s now an announced release party for Ubuntu’s upcoming 22.04 released.

    About a week-and-a-half ago we told you about Fedora’s upcoming release party bash to celebrate the release of Fedora 36. Evidently party-animal-with-a-tie Mark Shuttleworth read the news from the Isle of Woman and Man and decided it wasn’t fair for Fedora users to have all the fun, so a decree has come down from on high that Ubuntu’s having a release party too, for Ubuntu 22.04, which ready for prime time in two weeks.

    Ubuntu’s release party will come before Fedora’s planned event, on May 1st, or Mayday — which is both the international distress signal and an important holiday for labor union folks. We’re not sure which is pertinent here.

  • How to install XFCE on CentOS 7

    In this tutorial you will learn how to install XFCE desktop environment on CentOS 7. CentOS 7 comes with Gnome desktop environment by default, which is heavier than XFCE and it doesn't run that smoothly especially if you are installing centos 7 on a computer with low specs. Follow the steps below to install XFCE on CentOS 7.

  • How to safely store passwords on a Linux server | TechRepublic

    How many times have you been working on a Linux server (without a GUI) and wished you had the means to safely store passwords? Having such a feature available to your headless servers would be such a time saver.

  • How to install Zulip on Debian 11

    For those who don’t know, Zulip is an open-source application for enterprise chat and distributed teams. You could say it’s a solid alternative to Slack and even Microsoft Teams. The server-side code is written in Python using Django, which gives you an idea of its robustness. On the client side we have versions for Linux, Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, and an integrated web interface is also provided.

  • How to install Deltarune Chapter 2 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Deltarune Chapter 2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Install Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The Apache HTTP Server aka Apache is a free and open-source cross-platform web server software released under the terms of Apache Licence 2.0. The goal of this project is to provide a secure, efficient, and extensible server that provides HTTP services in sync with the current HTTP standards. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux. 8.

Latest Linux Magazine Issue

Software: BadWolf, Eve Reader, Gimel Studio, and More

  • BadWolf – SparkyLinux

    BadWolf is a minimalist and privacy-oriented WebKitGTK+ browser.

  • Eve Reader is a EPUB Book reader with annotation

    Eve Reader is a free, open-source web-based EPUB reader that anyone can host on their servers. It is currently available for Windows, Linux, and the web. The macOS version is still in development.

  • Gimel Studio is an open-source Non-destructive 2D image editor

    There is no shortage of open-source free photo editors, as most of them are aiming to provide an alternative to the commercial counterparts. However, Gimel Studio is different, as it node-based non-destructive editor that use GPU and CPU processing. Although, Gimel Studio is still in pre-alpha stage, it is gaining momentum of new users every day.

  • linuxium.com.au: If things don't change, things will stay as they are.

    The 'canary' ISO for Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) introduces the new Ubuntu Desktop installer which uses 'subiquity' as a backend and 'Flutter' for the UI. Rather than hack 'isorespin.sh' to coerce compatibility I'm developing a new script which takes the most useful features and targets functionality that is more relevent to current usage.

