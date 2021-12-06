Language Selection

Devices: Librem 5, SmartKnob View, and New System on Chip

Thursday 7th of April 2022
Hardware
Gadgets

  • Librem 5 Suspend Preview – Purism

    Battery life is especially important on a mobile device. Our first priority was saving power while you are using the Librem 5 and Librem 5 USA. It’s also important to save power when you aren’t using your phone. Suspending your phone when it’s idle is the key way to increase overall battery life, and recently we’ve made progress in suspending the Librem 5. This is still a work-in-progress experimental feature, but once it’s stable, we will enable it by default. In the meantime, let’s see how suspend works on the Librem 5 and Librem 5 USA.

  • SmartKnob View is a DIY haptic input knob with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity - CNX Software

    Soon after writing about RoenDi rotary encoder with a built-in color display, readers pointed me to SmartKnob View, a similar-looking project but featuring an ESP32 module for WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, plus software-configurable end-stops and virtual detents.

  • Hardkernel’s newest ODROID-M1 enters the SBC market

    The Korean-based company Hardkernel announced the launch of their newest ODROID-M1 single board computer which adopts the Rockchip RK3568 as its System on Chip. The SoC integrates four ARM cortex-A55 processors (up to 2 GHz), a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU and a 0.8 TOPs AI accelerator RKNN NPU.

    Although slower than its predecessors (i.e. ODROID H2), the ODROID-M1 provides a wide variety of peripherals. The SBC has SATA, eMMC, MicroSD and M.2 NVMe M-key support. Additionally, it comes with Petitboot pre-installed in its onboard SPI-flash memory for easier kernel and OS management.

Audiocasts/Shows and Videos

today's howtos

  • How to install XFCE on CentOS 7

    In this tutorial you will learn how to install XFCE desktop environment on CentOS 7. CentOS 7 comes with Gnome desktop environment by default, which is heavier than XFCE and it doesn't run that smoothly especially if you are installing centos 7 on a computer with low specs. Follow the steps below to install XFCE on CentOS 7.

  • How to safely store passwords on a Linux server | TechRepublic

    How many times have you been working on a Linux server (without a GUI) and wished you had the means to safely store passwords? Having such a feature available to your headless servers would be such a time saver.

  • How to install Zulip on Debian 11

    For those who don’t know, Zulip is an open-source application for enterprise chat and distributed teams. You could say it’s a solid alternative to Slack and even Microsoft Teams. The server-side code is written in Python using Django, which gives you an idea of its robustness. On the client side we have versions for Linux, Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, and an integrated web interface is also provided.

  • How to install Deltarune Chapter 2 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Deltarune Chapter 2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Install Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The Apache HTTP Server aka Apache is a free and open-source cross-platform web server software released under the terms of Apache Licence 2.0. The goal of this project is to provide a secure, efficient, and extensible server that provides HTTP services in sync with the current HTTP standards. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux. 8.

Latest Linux Magazine Issue

Software: BadWolf, Eve Reader, Gimel Studio, and More

  • BadWolf – SparkyLinux

    BadWolf is a minimalist and privacy-oriented WebKitGTK+ browser.

  • Eve Reader is a EPUB Book reader with annotation

    Eve Reader is a free, open-source web-based EPUB reader that anyone can host on their servers. It is currently available for Windows, Linux, and the web. The macOS version is still in development.

  • Gimel Studio is an open-source Non-destructive 2D image editor

    There is no shortage of open-source free photo editors, as most of them are aiming to provide an alternative to the commercial counterparts. However, Gimel Studio is different, as it node-based non-destructive editor that use GPU and CPU processing. Although, Gimel Studio is still in pre-alpha stage, it is gaining momentum of new users every day.

  • linuxium.com.au: If things don't change, things will stay as they are.

    The 'canary' ISO for Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) introduces the new Ubuntu Desktop installer which uses 'subiquity' as a backend and 'Flutter' for the UI. Rather than hack 'isorespin.sh' to coerce compatibility I'm developing a new script which takes the most useful features and targets functionality that is more relevent to current usage.

