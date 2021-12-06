Devices: Librem 5, SmartKnob View, and New System on Chip
Librem 5 Suspend Preview – Purism
Battery life is especially important on a mobile device. Our first priority was saving power while you are using the Librem 5 and Librem 5 USA. It’s also important to save power when you aren’t using your phone. Suspending your phone when it’s idle is the key way to increase overall battery life, and recently we’ve made progress in suspending the Librem 5. This is still a work-in-progress experimental feature, but once it’s stable, we will enable it by default. In the meantime, let’s see how suspend works on the Librem 5 and Librem 5 USA.
SmartKnob View is a DIY haptic input knob with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity - CNX Software
Soon after writing about RoenDi rotary encoder with a built-in color display, readers pointed me to SmartKnob View, a similar-looking project but featuring an ESP32 module for WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, plus software-configurable end-stops and virtual detents.
Hardkernel’s newest ODROID-M1 enters the SBC market
The Korean-based company Hardkernel announced the launch of their newest ODROID-M1 single board computer which adopts the Rockchip RK3568 as its System on Chip. The SoC integrates four ARM cortex-A55 processors (up to 2 GHz), a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU and a 0.8 TOPs AI accelerator RKNN NPU.
Although slower than its predecessors (i.e. ODROID H2), the ODROID-M1 provides a wide variety of peripherals. The SBC has SATA, eMMC, MicroSD and M.2 NVMe M-key support. Additionally, it comes with Petitboot pre-installed in its onboard SPI-flash memory for easier kernel and OS management.
