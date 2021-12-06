Programming Leftovers
-
People are the best data cleaners
Did you raise your eyebrow skeptically when you read the title of this blog post?
If you did, maybe you're a penny-pinching manager in a business or government agency. "People are expensive. Isn't there some off-the-shelf software or online service that can clean our data automatically?"
Or you might be an ambitious developer. "If people can do it, software can do it. And data's just text, for Heaven's sake. How hard could it be to write a text-cleaning package?"
Or you might be a machine-learning specialist, confident that after just a few hundred hours of training with the right sort of datasets, your pet ML project could become the Leela Chess Zero or GNMT of data cleaning.
Readers who agree with the title of this post are likely to be a bit closer to the realities of data cleaning than my hypothetical manager, developer and ML enthusiast.
-
How to Change a String to Lowercase in Python - buildVirtual
With Python there are lots of ways you can manipulate strings. One of the most common I find myself using is to convert a string to lowercase, often before passing the string to another function. This can be useful with dealing with anything that is case sensitive. Luckily, its easy to change a string to lowercase in Python.
-
How to choose the right tool for your web scraping project? - Anto ./ Online
Many people in different fields have employed Python to do web scraping. The most common purposes for this are data science and mining large amounts of structured or unstructured information from the Internet, which can be difficult without appropriate software tools.
Python is excellent for web scraping because Python allows programmers to write a simple scraping script containing 1000 or more lines of code in 10 to 15 minutes. So you do not need to be a super experienced developer to do this. If you don’t know Python, read this guide to see why you should!
-
Announcing Rust 1.60.0 | Rust Blog
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.60.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
-
Rust 1.60.0 released [LWN.net]
Version 1.60.0 of the Rust language is available. Changes include coverage-testing improvements, the return of incremental compilation, and changes to the Instant type...
-
Khronos Blog - The Khronos Group Inc
The release of the OpenCL™ 3.0 specification was a significant milestone for this open standard for low-level heterogeneous parallel programming, creating a pervasive baseline that can be cleanly extended with new functionality requested by developers. But a strong open standard ecosystem is much more than just an API document and Khronos is making significant investments to improve the OpenCL developer experience. Read on to discover the latest updates to the OpenCL SDK and what is coming on the SDK roadmap!
-
Project Zero: CVE-2021-30737, @xerub's 2021 iOS ASN.1 Vulnerability
As well as doing my own vulnerability research I also spend time trying as best as I can to keep up with the public state-of-the-art, especially when details of a particularly interesting vulnerability are announced or a new in-the-wild exploit is caught. Originally this post was just a series of notes I took last year as I was trying to understand this bug. But the bug itself and the narrative around it are so fascinating that I thought it would be worth writing up these notes into a more coherent form to share with the community.
-
Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Sheriff Newsletter (March 2022)
In March there were 175 alerts generated, resulting in 21 regression bugs being filed on average 5.4 days after the regressing change landed.
Welcome to the March 2022 edition of the performance sheriffing newsletter. Here you’ll find the usual summary of our sheriffing efficiency metrics, followed by a review of the year. If you’re interested (and if you have access) you can view the full dashboard.
-
Sok’22 Week 11: Finalizing the Left-Right Click Activity – Samarth raj
In my previous blog, I discussed the random placement of the animal cards and avoiding the overlap between two animal cards.
As we are moving towards the end of the SoK period. I want to thank my mentors for resolving all my doubts(mostly silly) and helping me improve.
-
Hacking the Linux Kernel in Ada – Part 1
-
Hacking the Linux Kernel in Ada – Part 2
-
Hacking the Linux Kernel in Ada – Part 3
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 227 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows and Videos
today's howtos
Latest Linux Magazine Issue
Software: BadWolf, Eve Reader, Gimel Studio, and More
Recent comments
3 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 31 min ago
10 hours 37 min ago
13 hours 28 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
23 hours 6 min ago
23 hours 32 min ago
23 hours 45 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago