Programming Leftovers

Thursday 7th of April 2022 11:05:29 PM
Development
  • People are the best data cleaners

    Did you raise your eyebrow skeptically when you read the title of this blog post?

    If you did, maybe you're a penny-pinching manager in a business or government agency. "People are expensive. Isn't there some off-the-shelf software or online service that can clean our data automatically?"

    Or you might be an ambitious developer. "If people can do it, software can do it. And data's just text, for Heaven's sake. How hard could it be to write a text-cleaning package?"

    Or you might be a machine-learning specialist, confident that after just a few hundred hours of training with the right sort of datasets, your pet ML project could become the Leela Chess Zero or GNMT of data cleaning.

    Readers who agree with the title of this post are likely to be a bit closer to the realities of data cleaning than my hypothetical manager, developer and ML enthusiast.

  • How to Change a String to Lowercase in Python - buildVirtual

    With Python there are lots of ways you can manipulate strings. One of the most common I find myself using is to convert a string to lowercase, often before passing the string to another function. This can be useful with dealing with anything that is case sensitive. Luckily, its easy to change a string to lowercase in Python.

  • How to choose the right tool for your web scraping project? - Anto ./ Online

    Many people in different fields have employed Python to do web scraping. The most common purposes for this are data science and mining large amounts of structured or unstructured information from the Internet, which can be difficult without appropriate software tools.

    Python is excellent for web scraping because Python allows programmers to write a simple scraping script containing 1000 or more lines of code in 10 to 15 minutes. So you do not need to be a super experienced developer to do this. If you don’t know Python, read this guide to see why you should!

  • Announcing Rust 1.60.0 | Rust Blog

    The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.60.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

  • Rust 1.60.0 released [LWN.net]

    Version 1.60.0 of the Rust language is available. Changes include coverage-testing improvements, the return of incremental compilation, and changes to the Instant type...

  • Khronos Blog - The Khronos Group Inc

    The release of the OpenCL™ 3.0 specification was a significant milestone for this open standard for low-level heterogeneous parallel programming, creating a pervasive baseline that can be cleanly extended with new functionality requested by developers. But a strong open standard ecosystem is much more than just an API document and Khronos is making significant investments to improve the OpenCL developer experience. Read on to discover the latest updates to the OpenCL SDK and what is coming on the SDK roadmap!

  • Project Zero: CVE-2021-30737, @xerub's 2021 iOS ASN.1 Vulnerability

    As well as doing my own vulnerability research I also spend time trying as best as I can to keep up with the public state-of-the-art, especially when details of a particularly interesting vulnerability are announced or a new in-the-wild exploit is caught. Originally this post was just a series of notes I took last year as I was trying to understand this bug. But the bug itself and the narrative around it are so fascinating that I thought it would be worth writing up these notes into a more coherent form to share with the community.

  • Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Sheriff Newsletter (March 2022)

    In March there were 175 alerts generated, resulting in 21 regression bugs being filed on average 5.4 days after the regressing change landed.

    Welcome to the March 2022 edition of the performance sheriffing newsletter. Here you’ll find the usual summary of our sheriffing efficiency metrics, followed by a review of the year. If you’re interested (and if you have access) you can view the full dashboard.

  • Sok’22 Week 11: Finalizing the Left-Right Click Activity – Samarth raj

    In my previous blog, I discussed the random placement of the animal cards and avoiding the overlap between two animal cards.

    As we are moving towards the end of the SoK period. I want to thank my mentors for resolving all my doubts(mostly silly) and helping me improve.

  • Hacking the Linux Kernel in Ada – Part 1
  • Hacking the Linux Kernel in Ada – Part 2
  • Hacking the Linux Kernel in Ada – Part 3
Audiocasts/Shows and Videos

today's howtos

  • How to install XFCE on CentOS 7

    In this tutorial you will learn how to install XFCE desktop environment on CentOS 7. CentOS 7 comes with Gnome desktop environment by default, which is heavier than XFCE and it doesn't run that smoothly especially if you are installing centos 7 on a computer with low specs. Follow the steps below to install XFCE on CentOS 7.

  • How to safely store passwords on a Linux server | TechRepublic

    How many times have you been working on a Linux server (without a GUI) and wished you had the means to safely store passwords? Having such a feature available to your headless servers would be such a time saver.

  • How to install Zulip on Debian 11

    For those who don’t know, Zulip is an open-source application for enterprise chat and distributed teams. You could say it’s a solid alternative to Slack and even Microsoft Teams. The server-side code is written in Python using Django, which gives you an idea of its robustness. On the client side we have versions for Linux, Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, and an integrated web interface is also provided.

  • How to install Deltarune Chapter 2 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Deltarune Chapter 2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Install Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The Apache HTTP Server aka Apache is a free and open-source cross-platform web server software released under the terms of Apache Licence 2.0. The goal of this project is to provide a secure, efficient, and extensible server that provides HTTP services in sync with the current HTTP standards. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Web Server on Rocky Linux. 8.

Software: BadWolf, Eve Reader, Gimel Studio, and More

  • BadWolf – SparkyLinux

    BadWolf is a minimalist and privacy-oriented WebKitGTK+ browser.

  • Eve Reader is a EPUB Book reader with annotation

    Eve Reader is a free, open-source web-based EPUB reader that anyone can host on their servers. It is currently available for Windows, Linux, and the web. The macOS version is still in development.

  • Gimel Studio is an open-source Non-destructive 2D image editor

    There is no shortage of open-source free photo editors, as most of them are aiming to provide an alternative to the commercial counterparts. However, Gimel Studio is different, as it node-based non-destructive editor that use GPU and CPU processing. Although, Gimel Studio is still in pre-alpha stage, it is gaining momentum of new users every day.

  • linuxium.com.au: If things don't change, things will stay as they are.

    The 'canary' ISO for Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) introduces the new Ubuntu Desktop installer which uses 'subiquity' as a backend and 'Flutter' for the UI. Rather than hack 'isorespin.sh' to coerce compatibility I'm developing a new script which takes the most useful features and targets functionality that is more relevent to current usage.

