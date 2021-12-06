Videos: Proton, Nitrux, and Custom-Made Distro You're wrong about Proton. - Invidious I can't believe I have to keep saying this, but Proton gaming IS Linux gaming. Even if they're a small minority, there are too many people saying that Proton/Wine is somehow "corrupting" Linux or ruining Linux gaming.

How to install Nitrux 20220402 - Invidious In this video, I am going to show how to install Nitrux 20220402

Live - Building my Custom Desktop - Invidious Continuing my Custom Built Desktop Development.

Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers CPE Weekly Update – Week of April 4th – 8th – Fedora Community Blog This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat (https://libera.chat/).

My guide to using the Git push command safely | Opensource.com Most know that using Git's push --force command is strongly discouraged and is considered destructive. However, to me, it seemed very strange to put all my trust in Git with my projects and at the same time completely avoid using one of its popular commands. This led me to research why folks consider this command so harmful.

9 reasons you have technical debt and how to reduce it As an IT leader, you are tasked with delivering solutions that reduce costs, transform the business, and drive revenue. Chances are, one of the biggest hindrances your organization faces is technical debt. Technical debt causes friction and can significantly slow the delivery of IT solutions. The result? Your IT team can’t deliver at the scale the business requires. IT leaders must address technical debt in order to meet the needs of the business.