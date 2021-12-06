Syncplay is a free, open-source application that allows users to synchronize their media players with remote peers to view videos together. It is available for Linux, Microsoft Windows, macOS, and *BSD. It supports the following media players: MPV, MPC-HC, VLC, and MPC-BE, with each user having the option of using any of them. Thus, it doesn’t make a difference whether or not you use Linux and your buddies use Windows or macOS. On the internet, you may still participate in a shared video experience. Syncplay’s objective is to synchronize the position and play state of a video across several users. This implies that whenever one user searches or pauses the video, the effects are shared with all other connected users. You may either use one of the publicly available free Syncplay servers or run your public or private Syncplay server on Linux, Windows, or macOS. We’ll discuss every aspect you need to know about Syncplay in this tutorial, including its features, how it works, and, most significantly, how to use it. Thus, without further ado, let us begin!