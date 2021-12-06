Videos: Proton, Nitrux, and Custom-Made Distro
I can't believe I have to keep saying this, but Proton gaming IS Linux gaming. Even if they're a small minority, there are too many people saying that Proton/Wine is somehow "corrupting" Linux or ruining Linux gaming.
In this video, I am going to show how to install Nitrux 20220402
Continuing my Custom Built Desktop Development.
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat (https://libera.chat/).
Most know that using Git's push --force command is strongly discouraged and is considered destructive.
However, to me, it seemed very strange to put all my trust in Git with my projects and at the same time completely avoid using one of its popular commands.
This led me to research why folks consider this command so harmful.
As an IT leader, you are tasked with delivering solutions that reduce costs, transform the business, and drive revenue. Chances are, one of the biggest hindrances your organization faces is technical debt.
Technical debt causes friction and can significantly slow the delivery of IT solutions. The result? Your IT team can’t deliver at the scale the business requires. IT leaders must address technical debt in order to meet the needs of the business.
How much RAM is installed on your Ubuntu system
When you want to install a new program on your computer, the very first thing you ask is the amount of memory this program needs to work perfectly. The reason for this is that before the actual installation, you need to make sure whether your computer system is capable of running the program or not. Also, you need to know how much memory is installed in your system. In this article, we will explain how you can check how much memory is installed on your Ubuntu server or desktop. The commands have been run on an Ubuntu 20.04 system, but they will work in the same way on Ubuntu 22.04.
today's howtos
Having a server with Samba providing AD and Domain Controller functionality will provide you with a very mature and professional way to have a centralized place with all users and groups information. It will free you from the burden of having to manage users and groups on each server. This solution is useful for authenticating applications such as WordPress, FTP servers, HTTP servers, you name it.
This step-by-step tutorial about setting up Samba as an AD and Domain Controller will demonstrate to you how you can achieve this solution for your network, servers, and applications.
Linux comes with three commands for developers, sysadmins and users to set up a hierarchy of applications, typically displayed as a menu. In other words, these commands allow third-party software to add menu items that work for all desktops.
So while working on some custom code for this website, I noticed broken functionality. Initially, I thought Cloudflare blocked the origin server IP address. So I looked into the Cloudflare log and found nothing.
Since AlmaLinux has Red Hat Enterprise Linux binary compatibility, this free and open-source Linux OS distribution projects production-grade, and community-supported OS attributes.
These traits make AlmaLinux an ideal candidate for web-based applications. When it comes to the development and production of such applications, the need for an ideal and performant database management software is mandatory.
Using Global Transaction Identifiers for data replication makes rollouts, debugging, and configuration much easier for admins.
As you become a regular and experienced Ubuntu user, you may notice that the speed of your Ubuntu system decreases over time. This may be due to a variety of applications you have installed from time to time, or because your configuration settings are not optimal for a faster Ubuntu experience. In this article, I’ll show you several ways to speed up your Ubuntu system that have worked for me over the years.
The commands and procedures mentioned in this article were run on an Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system and they will also work on the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04.
How to check which version of Linux Mint you are using
In this tutorial you will learn different methods to check which version of Linux version you are using.
This information is useful when you are having issues and want to troubleshoot them, or simply want to know more about the operating system that you are using.
You can read this information via different methods, via System info app or via terminal by typing the command.
There is a rare bug which can occur with SolusVM, in which migrations will get stuck at 0% – no matter how much time passes, like so or if you want to cancel the migration process because of slow transfer speed.
