  • LibreOffice QA Blog - Updates from the Quality Assurance community: QA/DEV REPORT: MARCH 2022
  • Annual Report 2021: LibreOffice releases and updates - The Document Foundation Blog

    In 2021, LibreOffice celebrated its eleventh birthday. Two new major versions of the suite introduced a variety of new features, while minor releases helped to improve stability as well

    (This is part of The Document Foundation’s Annual Report for 2021 – we’ll post the full version here soon.)

  • Short history of the "What is Free Software (Open Source)?" video

    In February 2020, I was giving a talk titled "The core values of software freedom" at FOSDEM's largest auditorium (video recording). It was great to talk to such a large audience and have all those great discussions afterwards. Briefly afterwards, in March 2020, I gave the same talk at FOSS Backstage (video recording), especially enjoying the Q&A afterwards. Unfortunately, then the pandemic hit Europe, and it was my last conference in person for that year. So the next months I heavily missed having in person discussions with people I know and with new people I could have met at conferences.

    Nevertheless, I had great online discussions about the topic of the talk, which encouraged me to think about how we can condense the message of the talk further to reach more people with it -- maybe with a short video similar to our "Public Money? Public Code!" video. When one person, who already before sent me kudos for my FOSDEM talk, heard about it, he offered to make a larger donation to cover the costs for such a video.

  • CPE Weekly Update – Week of April 4th – 8th – Fedora Community Blog

    This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat (https://libera.chat/).

  • My guide to using the Git push command safely | Opensource.com

    Most know that using Git's push --force command is strongly discouraged and is considered destructive. However, to me, it seemed very strange to put all my trust in Git with my projects and at the same time completely avoid using one of its popular commands. This led me to research why folks consider this command so harmful.

  • 9 reasons you have technical debt and how to reduce it

    As an IT leader, you are tasked with delivering solutions that reduce costs, transform the business, and drive revenue. Chances are, one of the biggest hindrances your organization faces is technical debt. Technical debt causes friction and can significantly slow the delivery of IT solutions. The result? Your IT team can’t deliver at the scale the business requires. IT leaders must address technical debt in order to meet the needs of the business.

How much RAM is installed on your Ubuntu system

When you want to install a new program on your computer, the very first thing you ask is the amount of memory this program needs to work perfectly. The reason for this is that before the actual installation, you need to make sure whether your computer system is capable of running the program or not. Also, you need to know how much memory is installed in your system. In this article, we will explain how you can check how much memory is installed on your Ubuntu server or desktop. The commands have been run on an Ubuntu 20.04 system, but they will work in the same way on Ubuntu 22.04. Read more

  • Samba as AD and Domain Controller - Fedora Magazine

    Having a server with Samba providing AD and Domain Controller functionality will provide you with a very mature and professional way to have a centralized place with all users and groups information. It will free you from the burden of having to manage users and groups on each server. This solution is useful for authenticating applications such as WordPress, FTP servers, HTTP servers, you name it. This step-by-step tutorial about setting up Samba as an AD and Domain Controller will demonstrate to you how you can achieve this solution for your network, servers, and applications.

  • How to install and edit desktop files on Linux (Desktop entries)

    Linux comes with three commands for developers, sysadmins and users to set up a hierarchy of applications, typically displayed as a menu. In other words, these commands allow third-party software to add menu items that work for all desktops.

  • file_get_contents(): https:// wrapper is disabled in the server configuration

    So while working on some custom code for this website, I noticed broken functionality. Initially, I thought Cloudflare blocked the origin server IP address. So I looked into the Cloudflare log and found nothing.

  • How to Install MariaDB Server in AlmaLinux

    Since AlmaLinux has Red Hat Enterprise Linux binary compatibility, this free and open-source Linux OS distribution projects production-grade, and community-supported OS attributes. These traits make AlmaLinux an ideal candidate for web-based applications. When it comes to the development and production of such applications, the need for an ideal and performant database management software is mandatory.

  • How to configure GTID-based replication on MySQL servers | Enable Sysadmin

    Using Global Transaction Identifiers for data replication makes rollouts, debugging, and configuration much easier for admins.

  • 5 Ways to speed up your Ubuntu System – VITUX

    As you become a regular and experienced Ubuntu user, you may notice that the speed of your Ubuntu system decreases over time. This may be due to a variety of applications you have installed from time to time, or because your configuration settings are not optimal for a faster Ubuntu experience. In this article, I’ll show you several ways to speed up your Ubuntu system that have worked for me over the years. The commands and procedures mentioned in this article were run on an Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system and they will also work on the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to check which version of Linux Mint you are using

    How to check which version of Linux Mint you are using In this tutorial you will learn different methods to check which version of Linux version you are using. This information is useful when you are having issues and want to troubleshoot them, or simply want to know more about the operating system that you are using. You can read this information via different methods, via System info app or via terminal by typing the command.

  • SolusVM: Cancelling stuck migrations | Elinux.co.in | Linux Cpanel/ WHM blog | Linux Webhosting Blog, Linux blogs

    There is a rare bug which can occur with SolusVM, in which migrations will get stuck at 0% – no matter how much time passes, like so or if you want to cancel the migration process because of slow transfer speed.

