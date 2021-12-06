today's leftovers
LibreOffice QA Blog - Updates from the Quality Assurance community: QA/DEV REPORT: MARCH 2022
Annual Report 2021: LibreOffice releases and updates - The Document Foundation Blog
In 2021, LibreOffice celebrated its eleventh birthday. Two new major versions of the suite introduced a variety of new features, while minor releases helped to improve stability as well
(This is part of The Document Foundation’s Annual Report for 2021 – we’ll post the full version here soon.)
Short history of the "What is Free Software (Open Source)?" video
In February 2020, I was giving a talk titled "The core values of software freedom" at FOSDEM's largest auditorium (video recording). It was great to talk to such a large audience and have all those great discussions afterwards. Briefly afterwards, in March 2020, I gave the same talk at FOSS Backstage (video recording), especially enjoying the Q&A afterwards. Unfortunately, then the pandemic hit Europe, and it was my last conference in person for that year. So the next months I heavily missed having in person discussions with people I know and with new people I could have met at conferences.
Nevertheless, I had great online discussions about the topic of the talk, which encouraged me to think about how we can condense the message of the talk further to reach more people with it -- maybe with a short video similar to our "Public Money? Public Code!" video. When one person, who already before sent me kudos for my FOSDEM talk, heard about it, he offered to make a larger donation to cover the costs for such a video.
Videos: Proton, Nitrux, and Custom-Made Distro
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
How much RAM is installed on your Ubuntu system
When you want to install a new program on your computer, the very first thing you ask is the amount of memory this program needs to work perfectly. The reason for this is that before the actual installation, you need to make sure whether your computer system is capable of running the program or not. Also, you need to know how much memory is installed in your system. In this article, we will explain how you can check how much memory is installed on your Ubuntu server or desktop. The commands have been run on an Ubuntu 20.04 system, but they will work in the same way on Ubuntu 22.04.
today's howtos
