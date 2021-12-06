Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Upgrading from Ubuntu 20.04? Look Out for These Features in 22.04

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 8th of April 2022 05:26:32 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

In addition to all the (many) new features introduced as part of Ubuntu 22.04, LTS users will finally get to benefit from the cumulative changes shipped in Ubuntu 20.10, 21.04 and 21.10.

And to help bring LTS to LTS upgraders up to speed I’ve put together the following guide. In it, I detail 20 new features, changes, and improvements to look out for in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’.

This is by no means exhaustive. Only some of the changes mentioned below are specifically new in 22.04, the rest were introduced in earlier builds but are ‘new’ to LTS upgraders. If you ride the interim releases (like I do) then the majority of this list will be familiar.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

OpenSSH 9.0 released

OpenSSH 9.0 has been released. It is claimed to be primarily a bug-fix release, but it also switches to a new, quantum-computer-proof key-exchange protocol by default and includes a number of sftp changes, some of which may create some compatibility issues (described in the announcement) with scp. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.17.2, 5.16.19, 5.15.33, and 5.10.110

I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.2 kernel.

All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.16.19 Linux 5.15.33 Linux 5.10.110

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Friday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (libtiff), Debian (chromium), Fedora (buildah and chromium), openSUSE (firefox), SUSE (firefox, libsolv, libzypp, and openjpeg2), and Ubuntu (firefox and python-oslo.utils).

  • Reproducible Builds in March 2022 — reproducible-builds.org

    Welcome to the March 2022 report from the Reproducible Builds project! In our monthly reports we outline the most important things that we have been up to over the past month.

  • Linux Systems Are Becoming Bigger Targets [Ed: Bigger targets for media FUD campaigns which intentionally overlook (barely even mention) epic incidents and back doors in proprietary software, whose vendors pay the media]

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6