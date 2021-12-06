Language Selection

10 essential Linux tools for network and security pros

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 8th of April 2022 05:27:46 PM
GNU
Linux
Security

Picking just 10 Linux open source security tools isn’t easy, especially when network professionals and security experts have dozens if not several hundred tools available to them.

There are different sets of tools for just about every task—network tunneling, sniffing, scanning, mapping. And for every environment—Wi-Fi networks, Web applications, database servers.

We consulted a group of experts (Vincent Danen, vice president of product security, RedHat; Casey Bisson, head of product growth, BluBracket; Andrew Schmitt, a member of the BluBracket Security Advisory Panel; and John Hammond, senior security researcher, Huntress) to develop this list of must-have Linux security tools.

Android Leftovers

OpenSSH 9.0 released

OpenSSH 9.0 has been released. It is claimed to be primarily a bug-fix release, but it also switches to a new, quantum-computer-proof key-exchange protocol by default and includes a number of sftp changes, some of which may create some compatibility issues (described in the announcement) with scp. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.17.2, 5.16.19, 5.15.33, and 5.10.110

I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.2 kernel.

All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Linux 5.16.19 Linux 5.15.33 Linux 5.10.110

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Friday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (libtiff), Debian (chromium), Fedora (buildah and chromium), openSUSE (firefox), SUSE (firefox, libsolv, libzypp, and openjpeg2), and Ubuntu (firefox and python-oslo.utils).

  • Reproducible Builds in March 2022 — reproducible-builds.org

    Welcome to the March 2022 report from the Reproducible Builds project! In our monthly reports we outline the most important things that we have been up to over the past month.

  • Linux Systems Are Becoming Bigger Targets [Ed: Bigger targets for media FUD campaigns which intentionally overlook (barely even mention) epic incidents and back doors in proprietary software, whose vendors pay the media]

