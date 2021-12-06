How I set up my data and backup strategy as a Linux user

I write a lot about applications running on Linux and how to use them productively. From the many responses I receive from my readers, these articles are generally highly appreciated. However, applications do not stand alone. They use data, they also produce data and they exchange data with each other. Data workflow, data organization and data management are subjects that have always fascinated me. But it is also an important topic that I think everyone should think carefully about. You don’t want to know how many people have not implemented a good backup strategy for their important data. Personally, I always like to read articles or watch videos about how other people have arranged their data workflow, because their specific situations are very educational, but also very different and help to think about your own data situation. So, in this article, I will share a behind-the-scenes insight into how I handle my data in my Linux-based workflow, hoping it gets you thinking, gives ideas or perhaps triggers improvements, in your existing workflow. So here is an insight into how I set up my data and backup strategy as a Linux user.

37 open-source free EPUB e-book viewers and readers for Windows, Linux, macOS, and Mobile.

The EPUB is a popular e-book (or e-book) format and file extension that stands for electronic publications. It is a one file that compress a whole book within. It is appeared first in 2007, and originally developed by the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF). EPUB or EPUB format is much easier to view, edit, customize style, fonts, colors than the PDF format. Nowadays, the EPUB format is the favorite format among many popular book publishers and digital publishing agencies. The EPUB digital book format requires a special program to display and read its content. There are many commercial and proprietary software for all platforms, so in this article we offer you an open-source alternative collection.

EndeavourOS Apollo Lands with Worm WM, Improved Installation Experience, and More

Yes, the Apollo has landed, four months after EndeavourOS Atlantis and three and a half months after EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo, full of improvements around the installation process and to the live session in an attempt to attract more users to this popular Arch Linux-based rolling-release distro. First of all, let's talk about the big features in EndeavourOS Apollo, which is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series and the Mesa 22 graphics stack series.