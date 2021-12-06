Security Leftovers
Security updates for Friday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (libtiff), Debian (chromium), Fedora (buildah and chromium), openSUSE (firefox), SUSE (firefox, libsolv, libzypp, and openjpeg2), and Ubuntu (firefox and python-oslo.utils).
Reproducible Builds in March 2022 — reproducible-builds.org
Welcome to the March 2022 report from the Reproducible Builds project! In our monthly reports we outline the most important things that we have been up to over the past month.
Linux Systems Are Becoming Bigger Targets [Ed: Bigger targets for media FUD campaigns which intentionally overlook (barely even mention) epic incidents and back doors in proprietary software, whose vendors pay the media]
OpenSSH 9.0 released
OpenSSH 9.0 has been released. It is claimed to be primarily a bug-fix release, but it also switches to a new, quantum-computer-proof key-exchange protocol by default and includes a number of sftp changes, some of which may create some compatibility issues (described in the announcement) with scp.
Stable Kernels: 5.17.2, 5.16.19, 5.15.33, and 5.10.110
I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.2 kernel. All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.16.19 Linux 5.15.33 Linux 5.10.110
