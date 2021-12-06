OpenSSH 9.0 released
OpenSSH 9.0 has been released. It is claimed to be primarily a bug-fix release, but it also switches to a new, quantum-computer-proof key-exchange protocol by default and includes a number of sftp changes, some of which may create some compatibility issues (described in the announcement) with scp.
