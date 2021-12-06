Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

EndeavourOS Apollo Lands with Worm WM, Improved Installation Experience, and More

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Friday 8th of April 2022 06:32:50 PM Filed under
Linux
News

Yes, the Apollo has landed, four months after EndeavourOS Atlantis and three and a half months after EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo, full of improvements around the installation process and to the live session in an attempt to attract more users to this popular Arch Linux-based rolling-release distro.

First of all, let's talk about the big features in EndeavourOS Apollo, which is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series and the Mesa 22 graphics stack series.

Read more

»

Original

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 8th of April 2022 07:24:54 PM.
  • The Apollo release has landed – EndeavourOS

    Time flies when you’re having fun and that certainly goes for developing this main release, so in a way, I am sort of apologizing for the longer wait than we initially promised you.

    The ISO development team and the community editions team have been working very hard to improve the EndeavourOS installation experience for a newly installed system. Perhaps needless to say but once installed, EndeavourOS keeps rolling, so existing users don’t have to install Apollo.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

OpenSSH 9.0 released

OpenSSH 9.0 has been released. It is claimed to be primarily a bug-fix release, but it also switches to a new, quantum-computer-proof key-exchange protocol by default and includes a number of sftp changes, some of which may create some compatibility issues (described in the announcement) with scp. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.17.2, 5.16.19, 5.15.33, and 5.10.110

I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.2 kernel.

All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.16.19 Linux 5.15.33 Linux 5.10.110

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Friday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (libtiff), Debian (chromium), Fedora (buildah and chromium), openSUSE (firefox), SUSE (firefox, libsolv, libzypp, and openjpeg2), and Ubuntu (firefox and python-oslo.utils).

  • Reproducible Builds in March 2022 — reproducible-builds.org

    Welcome to the March 2022 report from the Reproducible Builds project! In our monthly reports we outline the most important things that we have been up to over the past month.

  • Linux Systems Are Becoming Bigger Targets [Ed: Bigger targets for media FUD campaigns which intentionally overlook (barely even mention) epic incidents and back doors in proprietary software, whose vendors pay the media]

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6