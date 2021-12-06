Language Selection

How I set up my data and backup strategy as a Linux user

Friday 8th of April 2022 06:53:51 PM
GNU
Linux

I write a lot about applications running on Linux and how to use them productively. From the many responses I receive from my readers, these articles are generally highly appreciated. However, applications do not stand alone. They use data, they also produce data and they exchange data with each other. Data workflow, data organization and data management are subjects that have always fascinated me. But it is also an important topic that I think everyone should think carefully about. You don’t want to know how many people have not implemented a good backup strategy for their important data. Personally, I always like to read articles or watch videos about how other people have arranged their data workflow, because their specific situations are very educational, but also very different and help to think about your own data situation. So, in this article, I will share a behind-the-scenes insight into how I handle my data in my Linux-based workflow, hoping it gets you thinking, gives ideas or perhaps triggers improvements, in your existing workflow. So here is an insight into how I set up my data and backup strategy as a Linux user.

Android Leftovers

OpenSSH 9.0 released

OpenSSH 9.0 has been released. It is claimed to be primarily a bug-fix release, but it also switches to a new, quantum-computer-proof key-exchange protocol by default and includes a number of sftp changes, some of which may create some compatibility issues (described in the announcement) with scp. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.17.2, 5.16.19, 5.15.33, and 5.10.110

I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.2 kernel.

All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Linux 5.16.19 Linux 5.15.33 Linux 5.10.110

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Friday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (libtiff), Debian (chromium), Fedora (buildah and chromium), openSUSE (firefox), SUSE (firefox, libsolv, libzypp, and openjpeg2), and Ubuntu (firefox and python-oslo.utils).

  • Reproducible Builds in March 2022 — reproducible-builds.org

    Welcome to the March 2022 report from the Reproducible Builds project! In our monthly reports we outline the most important things that we have been up to over the past month.

  • Linux Systems Are Becoming Bigger Targets [Ed: Bigger targets for media FUD campaigns which intentionally overlook (barely even mention) epic incidents and back doors in proprietary software, whose vendors pay the media]

