Compulab incorporates the NXP i.MX8M-Plus SoC to their SO-DIMM flexible design
The CL-SOM-iMX8PLUS is the latest SO-DIMM System on Module produced by Compulab and which aims to target industrial, medical and image/signal processing applications. This device integrates the i.MX8M-Plus SoC and the CL-SOM SO-DIMM to deliver optimum performance and large connectivity in a compact footprint.
The CL-SOM-iMX8Plus is built around the NXP i.MX8M Plus Quad (Cortex A-53) as its CPU core and it has a max CPU frequency of 1.8GHz. There is also an industrial-grade version of the board (-40C to 85C) but the CPU frequency is decreased to 1.6GHz.
Compulab also includes a tested BSP with Linux images (Linux Kernel 5.10.9) to facilitate the OS integration process. They also offer support for RTOS SDK and U-Boot boot loader. More information refer to Compulab’s wiki and their Resources section.
