Friday 8th of April 2022 08:14:53 PM
HowTos
  • How to find out what filesystems Linux kernel supports

    How do I find out what filesystems my Linux kernel supports using the command line option?The post How to find out what filesystems Linux kernel supports appeared first on nixCraft.

  • How to Install Ansible (Automation Tool) on Debian 11

    Ansible is a free and open-source automation tool. It is used for configuration management and application deployment. Ansible is available for almost all UNIX like operating systems.

    System on which Ansible is installed is known as ‘Control Node’ and systems which are being managed by ansible are known as ‘managed host’. We don’t need to install any agent on managed hosts as Ansible works on ssh protocol (default port 22).

    In this guide, we will learn how to install and use ansible on Debian 11 system. For the demonstration purpose, I am using following Lab.

  • How To Install Fork CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fork CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Fork CMS is a free open source content management system (CMS) written in PHP and uses Symphony components. It combines the much-needed intuitive and user-friendly interface with technological innovations and powerful apps that help you create, manage and monitor your website.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Fork CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • CentOS 8 to Oracle Linux 8 Migration: A Step-by-Step Guide

    This article will guide you through every step to migrate your current CentOS 8 installation to Oracle Linux 8.

    With the focus shifting from the CentOS project to CentOS Stream, several distros have emerged on the Linux scene, competing for the position of preferred CentOS replacement.

    One of the leading contenders is Oracle Linux. It is free to download, use, and distribute operating system, a 1:1 binary compatible fork of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

  • Install NoMachine on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com

    Welcome to our tutorial on how to install NoMachine on Ubuntu 22.04. NoMachine is a remote desktop tool just like VNC, TeamViewer. It is designed to work across several platforms such as Windows, Mac and Linux to give users access to the physical desktop of the remote computer. NoMachine provides the best, fastest and highest quality remote desktop experience.

  • How to Fix Windows MBR from Ubuntu - Make Tech Easier

    If you have tried to dual boot your Windows system with Linux, then you probably encountered some changes that may not be welcome. When installing Linux in this environment, the GRUB bootloader will overwrite the Windows bootloader within the Master Boot Record (MBR).

    This is also true in reverse: If you have installed Linux first and then decide to install Windows, the Windows bootloader will overwrite GRUB. You will then find that there is no way to boot into your Linux Desktop.

  • How to Configure Path-Based routing in an AWS Application Load Balancer

    In AWS, ELB and Elastic Load Balancing exists a concept where the servers can be added or released as per the demand of our application and the incoming traffic from an application is distributed among multiple targets. In this tutorial, we will configure path-based routing for an Application Load Balancer on AWS. We are going to use an IAM user account for this task.

  • How to Install Webmin with Free Let’s Encrypt SSL on Rocky Linux 8

    Webmin is a free, open-source, and web-based Linux administration and management tool that allows you to configure the Linux system via a web browser. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Webmin with Nginx and Let’s Encrypt SSL on Rocky Linux 8.

  • How to extract a .7z compressed file in Linux - TREND OCEANS

    File owners choose several types of compression utilities as per their requirements. Sometimes they may use tar, unzip, bzip, and 7z, among other archiving and compression utilities.

    And when you want to limit your space footprint, then 7z is an ideal compression mechanism, and that’s a reason one of the websites provides the VMware image in a 7z compressed file.

    If you have downloaded the 7z compressed file or whenever you want to extract a 7z compressed file, you need to have p7zip and p7zip-full installed on your system.

  • How to Better Manage AppImages on Linux With AppImage Pool

    AppImage is a universal package format that simplifies the distribution and installation of Linux packages. Its biggest advantage over conventional Linux packages is that it's distro-agnostic, meaning AppImages are easy for developers to develop and distribute and for users to use.

    That said, AppImage does have some shortcomings. One such is that it doesn't have a central repository where you can browse and manage AppImages.

    This is where AppImage Pool comes into play. It's a simple desktop client for AppImageHub—a catalog of AppImages—with simplified categories and some additional features, which makes AppImage management easier.

    Let's dive in to explore AppImage Pool.

This Week in GNOME

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 01 to April 08. Read more

How I set up my data and backup strategy as a Linux user

I write a lot about applications running on Linux and how to use them productively. From the many responses I receive from my readers, these articles are generally highly appreciated. However, applications do not stand alone. They use data, they also produce data and they exchange data with each other. Data workflow, data organization and data management are subjects that have always fascinated me. But it is also an important topic that I think everyone should think carefully about. You don’t want to know how many people have not implemented a good backup strategy for their important data. Personally, I always like to read articles or watch videos about how other people have arranged their data workflow, because their specific situations are very educational, but also very different and help to think about your own data situation. So, in this article, I will share a behind-the-scenes insight into how I handle my data in my Linux-based workflow, hoping it gets you thinking, gives ideas or perhaps triggers improvements, in your existing workflow. So here is an insight into how I set up my data and backup strategy as a Linux user. Read more

37 open-source free EPUB e-book viewers and readers for Windows, Linux, macOS, and Mobile.

The EPUB is a popular e-book (or e-book) format and file extension that stands for electronic publications. It is a one file that compress a whole book within. It is appeared first in 2007, and originally developed by the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF). EPUB or EPUB format is much easier to view, edit, customize style, fonts, colors than the PDF format. Nowadays, the EPUB format is the favorite format among many popular book publishers and digital publishing agencies. The EPUB digital book format requires a special program to display and read its content. There are many commercial and proprietary software for all platforms, so in this article we offer you an open-source alternative collection. Read more

EndeavourOS Apollo Lands with Worm WM, Improved Installation Experience, and More

Yes, the Apollo has landed, four months after EndeavourOS Atlantis and three and a half months after EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo, full of improvements around the installation process and to the live session in an attempt to attract more users to this popular Arch Linux-based rolling-release distro. First of all, let's talk about the big features in EndeavourOS Apollo, which is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series and the Mesa 22 graphics stack series. Read more

