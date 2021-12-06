This Week in GNOME Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 01 to April 08.

How I set up my data and backup strategy as a Linux user I write a lot about applications running on Linux and how to use them productively. From the many responses I receive from my readers, these articles are generally highly appreciated. However, applications do not stand alone. They use data, they also produce data and they exchange data with each other. Data workflow, data organization and data management are subjects that have always fascinated me. But it is also an important topic that I think everyone should think carefully about. You don’t want to know how many people have not implemented a good backup strategy for their important data. Personally, I always like to read articles or watch videos about how other people have arranged their data workflow, because their specific situations are very educational, but also very different and help to think about your own data situation. So, in this article, I will share a behind-the-scenes insight into how I handle my data in my Linux-based workflow, hoping it gets you thinking, gives ideas or perhaps triggers improvements, in your existing workflow. So here is an insight into how I set up my data and backup strategy as a Linux user.