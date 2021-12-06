today's howtos
How to find out what filesystems Linux kernel supports
How do I find out what filesystems my Linux kernel supports using the command line option?
How to Install Ansible (Automation Tool) on Debian 11
Ansible is a free and open-source automation tool. It is used for configuration management and application deployment. Ansible is available for almost all UNIX like operating systems.
System on which Ansible is installed is known as ‘Control Node’ and systems which are being managed by ansible are known as ‘managed host’. We don’t need to install any agent on managed hosts as Ansible works on ssh protocol (default port 22).
In this guide, we will learn how to install and use ansible on Debian 11 system. For the demonstration purpose, I am using following Lab.
How To Install Fork CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fork CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Fork CMS is a free open source content management system (CMS) written in PHP and uses Symphony components. It combines the much-needed intuitive and user-friendly interface with technological innovations and powerful apps that help you create, manage and monitor your website.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Fork CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
CentOS 8 to Oracle Linux 8 Migration: A Step-by-Step Guide
This article will guide you through every step to migrate your current CentOS 8 installation to Oracle Linux 8.
With the focus shifting from the CentOS project to CentOS Stream, several distros have emerged on the Linux scene, competing for the position of preferred CentOS replacement.
One of the leading contenders is Oracle Linux. It is free to download, use, and distribute operating system, a 1:1 binary compatible fork of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
Install NoMachine on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com
Welcome to our tutorial on how to install NoMachine on Ubuntu 22.04. NoMachine is a remote desktop tool just like VNC, TeamViewer. It is designed to work across several platforms such as Windows, Mac and Linux to give users access to the physical desktop of the remote computer. NoMachine provides the best, fastest and highest quality remote desktop experience.
How to Fix Windows MBR from Ubuntu - Make Tech Easier
If you have tried to dual boot your Windows system with Linux, then you probably encountered some changes that may not be welcome. When installing Linux in this environment, the GRUB bootloader will overwrite the Windows bootloader within the Master Boot Record (MBR).
This is also true in reverse: If you have installed Linux first and then decide to install Windows, the Windows bootloader will overwrite GRUB. You will then find that there is no way to boot into your Linux Desktop.
How to Configure Path-Based routing in an AWS Application Load Balancer
In AWS, ELB and Elastic Load Balancing exists a concept where the servers can be added or released as per the demand of our application and the incoming traffic from an application is distributed among multiple targets. In this tutorial, we will configure path-based routing for an Application Load Balancer on AWS. We are going to use an IAM user account for this task.
How to Install Webmin with Free Let’s Encrypt SSL on Rocky Linux 8
Webmin is a free, open-source, and web-based Linux administration and management tool that allows you to configure the Linux system via a web browser. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Webmin with Nginx and Let’s Encrypt SSL on Rocky Linux 8.
How to extract a .7z compressed file in Linux - TREND OCEANS
File owners choose several types of compression utilities as per their requirements. Sometimes they may use tar, unzip, bzip, and 7z, among other archiving and compression utilities.
And when you want to limit your space footprint, then 7z is an ideal compression mechanism, and that’s a reason one of the websites provides the VMware image in a 7z compressed file.
If you have downloaded the 7z compressed file or whenever you want to extract a 7z compressed file, you need to have p7zip and p7zip-full installed on your system.
How to Better Manage AppImages on Linux With AppImage Pool
AppImage is a universal package format that simplifies the distribution and installation of Linux packages. Its biggest advantage over conventional Linux packages is that it's distro-agnostic, meaning AppImages are easy for developers to develop and distribute and for users to use.
That said, AppImage does have some shortcomings. One such is that it doesn't have a central repository where you can browse and manage AppImages.
This is where AppImage Pool comes into play. It's a simple desktop client for AppImageHub—a catalog of AppImages—with simplified categories and some additional features, which makes AppImage management easier.
Let's dive in to explore AppImage Pool.
