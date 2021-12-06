Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-14
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
-
Red Hat’s The State of Enterprise Open Source report: Highlights from the financial services industry
Red Hat’s fourth annual The State of Enterprise Open Source report highlights how organizations have adapted to new ways of operating — whether due to external forces or proactive choices — and are selecting methods that provide better competitive advantage.
The report is based on interviews of 1,296 IT leaders from 14 countries, presenting an unbiased view of the use of enterprise open source. Respondents stated they have influence over the purchasing decisions within their organization (in app development, app infrastructure, cloud, storage, middleware, server OS, or virtualization), and were not informed that Red Hat was the sponsor of the survey. Respondents also needed to be familiar with enterprise open source, and have at least 1% Linux installed at their organizations.
-
[IBM Emeritus] Irving Wladawsky-Berger: The Tech Trends that Will Most Reshape Companies Over the Next Decade
“In the next decade, we’ll experience more progress than in the past 100 years combined, as technology reshapes health and materials sciences, energy, transportation, and a wide range of other industries and domains,” notes a recent McKinsey study on the The top trends in tech. “The implications for corporations are broad.”
“These trends may not represent the coolest, most bleeding-edge technologies. But they’re the ones drawing the most venture money, producing the most patent filings, and generating the biggest implications for how and where to compete and the capabilities you need to accelerate performance.”
“Unifying and underlying them all is the combinatorial effect of massively faster computation propelling new convergences between technologies; startling breakthroughs in health and materials sciences; an array of new product and service functionalities; and a strong foundation for the reinvention of companies, markets, industries, and sectors.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 368 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PostgreSQL: pgAdmin 4 v6.8 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 6.8. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 22 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes. pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL.
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Linux on Mobile - Weekly Update (14/2022): Maui Shell Alpha, Mobian goes Tow-Boot, Suspend on the Librem 5 and AVMultiPhone is back!
Another calm week, where I spent most of my free time on LinuxPhoneApps has gone by.
WineHQ - Wine Announcement - The Wine development release 7.6 is now available.
The Wine development release 7.6 is now available. What's new in this release: - Mono engine updated to version 7.2.0. - More progress on the PE conversion of graphics drivers. - Locale support using the new CLDR-based database. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.6.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.6.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
Recent comments
23 min 4 sec ago
59 min 35 sec ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
7 hours 41 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago