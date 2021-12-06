PostgreSQL: pgAdmin 4 v6.8 Released The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 6.8. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 22 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes. pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL.

Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-14 Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

Red Hat’s The State of Enterprise Open Source report: Highlights from the financial services industry Red Hat’s fourth annual The State of Enterprise Open Source report highlights how organizations have adapted to new ways of operating — whether due to external forces or proactive choices — and are selecting methods that provide better competitive advantage. The report is based on interviews of 1,296 IT leaders from 14 countries, presenting an unbiased view of the use of enterprise open source. Respondents stated they have influence over the purchasing decisions within their organization (in app development, app infrastructure, cloud, storage, middleware, server OS, or virtualization), and were not informed that Red Hat was the sponsor of the survey. Respondents also needed to be familiar with enterprise open source, and have at least 1% Linux installed at their organizations.

[IBM Emeritus] Irving Wladawsky-Berger: The Tech Trends that Will Most Reshape Companies Over the Next Decade “In the next decade, we’ll experience more progress than in the past 100 years combined, as technology reshapes health and materials sciences, energy, transportation, and a wide range of other industries and domains,” notes a recent McKinsey study on the The top trends in tech. “The implications for corporations are broad.” “These trends may not represent the coolest, most bleeding-edge technologies. But they’re the ones drawing the most venture money, producing the most patent filings, and generating the biggest implications for how and where to compete and the capabilities you need to accelerate performance.” “Unifying and underlying them all is the combinatorial effect of massively faster computation propelling new convergences between technologies; startling breakthroughs in health and materials sciences; an array of new product and service functionalities; and a strong foundation for the reinvention of companies, markets, industries, and sectors.”