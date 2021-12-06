Data Crow and OpenDocMan in Review
Data Crow is a free media cataloger and media organizer.
Ever wanted to catalog organize your collections of movies, music, apps, images, and books, then you didn't find the right software to do so, here is a perfect one: Data Crow.
OpenDocMan is an open-Source Document Management System (DMS) for enterprise
OpenDocMan is a free, web-based, open source document management system (DMS) written in PHP designed to comply with ISO 17025 and OIE standard for document management. It features web based access, fine-grained control of access to files, and automated install and upgrades.
It is a modular system that has dozens of plugins to extend its functionalities.
OpenDocMan is released under the open-source GPL license.
