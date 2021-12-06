Programming Leftovers
-
QtQuick3D QML Profiler Events
In Qt 6.3 we have added QML Profiler events in QtQuick3D. Starting with Qt Creator 7.0 you can see the events in QML Profiler timeline.
-
Google Summer of Code 2022: Contributor applications now open
-
Contributor Applications Open for Google Summer of Code 2022
Contributor applications for Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2022 are now open. If you are new to open source, GSoC can help you learn about interesting projects to which you can contribute.
-
Peek inside your Git repo with rev-parse | Opensource.com
I use Git a lot. In fact, there's probably an argument that I sometimes misuse it. I use Git to power a flat-file CMS, a website, and even my personal calendar.
To misuse Git, I write a lot of Git hooks. One of my favorite Git subcommands is rev-parse, because when you're scripting with Git, you need information about your Git repository just as often as you need information from it.
-
Pygments style gallery
-
IAR Systems brings low-code state machine design solution to Linux
IAR Systems®, the world leader of software and services for embedded development, today announced the latest version of the graphical modeling and code generation solution IAR Visual State. The new version introduces cross-platform host support that allows IAR Visual State to run on either Linux or Windows, enabling flexible and efficient development workflows based on state machines.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 228 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PostgreSQL: pgAdmin 4 v6.8 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 6.8. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 22 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes. pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL.
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Linux on Mobile - Weekly Update (14/2022): Maui Shell Alpha, Mobian goes Tow-Boot, Suspend on the Librem 5 and AVMultiPhone is back!
Another calm week, where I spent most of my free time on LinuxPhoneApps has gone by.
WineHQ - Wine Announcement - The Wine development release 7.6 is now available.
The Wine development release 7.6 is now available. What's new in this release: - Mono engine updated to version 7.2.0. - More progress on the PE conversion of graphics drivers. - Locale support using the new CLDR-based database. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.6.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.6.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
Recent comments
23 min 4 sec ago
59 min 35 sec ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
7 hours 41 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago