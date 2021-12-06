Games: War Thunder and HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed
War Thunder gets officially Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux
Gaijin Entertainment has updated War Thunder, and as a result it went through Deck Verified once again to get a fully Verified status for the Steam Deck.
HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed gets a fix for Linux to play on Windows Servers | GamingOnLinux
HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed recently released their Native Linux version and talked up their Steam Deck support, with a small update being rolled out to fix up online play.
PostgreSQL: pgAdmin 4 v6.8 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 6.8. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 22 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes. pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL.
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Linux on Mobile - Weekly Update (14/2022): Maui Shell Alpha, Mobian goes Tow-Boot, Suspend on the Librem 5 and AVMultiPhone is back!
Another calm week, where I spent most of my free time on LinuxPhoneApps has gone by.
WineHQ - Wine Announcement - The Wine development release 7.6 is now available.
The Wine development release 7.6 is now available. What's new in this release: - Mono engine updated to version 7.2.0. - More progress on the PE conversion of graphics drivers. - Locale support using the new CLDR-based database. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.6.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.6.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
