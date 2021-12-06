today's howtos
How To Enable mod_rewrite For Apache in Rocky Linux 8 / Alma Linux 8
Hello, friends. On Debian and Ubuntu, it is effortless to enable mod_rewrite, which is an Apache utility to rewrite addresses in our applications. However, in the case of Rocky Linux 8 / Alma Linux 8 the issue is not the same. So, you will learn how to enable mod_rewrite for Apache in Rocky Linux 8 / Alma Linux 8.
Bifrost Spike on an Ampere AltraMax | Adam Young’s Web Log
For the past week I worked on getting a Ironic standalone to run on an Ampere AltraMax server in our lab. As I recently was able to get a baremetal node to boot, I wanted to record the steps I went through.
Our base operating system for this install is Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Install Memcached on Alma Linux 8
The Unexpected Importance of the Trailing Slash – Tookmund – A place for my random thoughts about software
For many using Unix-derived systems today, we take for granted that /some/path and /some/path/ are the same. Most shells will even add a trailing slash for you when you press the Tab key after the name of a directory or a symbolic link to one.
However, many programs treat these two paths as subtly different in certain cases, which I outline below, as all three have tripped me up in various ways.
How to fiddle with JWM tray height and width
This blog post is prompted by a forum post by BologneChe, who set the tray width to full width of screen, by editing the "width" attribute in the "Tray" tag, but found that sometimes had to reset it...
How to Launch an Amazon Linux EC2 Instance Using Terraform
How to Check Kernel Version in Ubuntu 20.04
The kernel is one of the most important parts of a system. In the case of Ubuntu or Debian, the kernel is rarely upgraded to major versions, although it is patched frequently. As with the entire system, it is also a good idea to check the kernel version because it will tell you more about the system and provide better support.
Data Crow and OpenDocMan in Review
PostgreSQL: pgAdmin 4 v6.8 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 6.8. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 22 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes. pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL.
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Linux on Mobile - Weekly Update (14/2022): Maui Shell Alpha, Mobian goes Tow-Boot, Suspend on the Librem 5 and AVMultiPhone is back!
Another calm week, where I spent most of my free time on LinuxPhoneApps has gone by.
