This week in KDE: a feast for the eyes

KDE

Those finger-following touchscreen gestures have started to land, and we have a lot more than that too! This week is overflowing with positive visual changes that I think you’re all really going to like...

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Acrobat Reader

Adobe Acrobat Reader is a multi-platform PDF reader. It lets users view, print, sign and comment on PDF documents. While Acrobat Reader is free to download, it’s proprietary software. And support for Linux was discontinued in 2014, although it’s possible to run the Windows software using WINE. We recommend free and open source alternatives that run natively under Linux. Read more

MangoPi MQ Pro - A $20 RISC-V alternative to Raspberry Pi Zero W

MangoPi MQ Pro is an Allwinner D1 RISC-V SBC that offers an alternative to Raspberry Pi Zero W with the same form factor, and most of the same features including WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity The board has been in the works for several months, but the MangoPi MQ Pro board can now be purchased for around $20 on Taobao with 512MB RAM, and I’d expect it to show up on Aliexpress and/or Seeed Studio within the next few weeks. Read more

