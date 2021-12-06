How to extract a .7z compressed file in Linux

File owners choose several types of compression utilities as per their requirements. Sometimes they may use tar, unzip, bzip, and 7z, among other archiving and compression utilities. If you have downloaded the 7z compressed file or whenever you want to extract a 7z compressed file, you need to have p7zip and p7zip-full installed on your system.

Android Leftovers

10 Best Indie RPG Games for Linux in 2022

Whether it is Windows, Linux, or macOS, you will find plenty of Indie games to play. There are chances to find incredibly exciting games that are often underrated, which makes it exciting to explore Indie games. But, here, I focus only on the best Indie RPG games (i.e. developed by small teams) available for the Linux platform.