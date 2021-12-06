today's howtos
-
Installing Ubuntu from FreeBSD
I want to install Ubuntu for playing games on external SSD, so I don’t have to touch my boot loader. I got inspired by Ruben’s post. I decided to buy a new SSD external drive and install Ubuntu on it. I’m pretty sure I’ve told the Ubuntu installer to NOT override boot record on my main drive, but sadly the installer ignored my choice and happily installed GRUB on it. At this point, I was really scared of not being able to boot my FreeBSD anymore.
-
Lots of feedback about /bin/true, and more empty file fun
Okay, wow, my post about an empty file has generated a lot of feedback, mostly for the throwaway line at the bottom about an empty file being the smallest version of /bin/true possible.
-
How QR codes work and what makes them dangerous: A computer scientist explains
QR codes are not inherently dangerous. They are simply a way to store data. However, just as it can be hazardous to click links in emails, visiting URLs stored in QR codes can also be risky in several ways.
-
How To Install Pixeluvo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pixeluvo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Pixeluvo is an affordable image editor tool designed to transform the entire view of an image in Linux distributions. Pixeluvo contains a wide range of advanced features including non-destructive editing via adjustment layers, powerful color correction tools, full support for raw image formats, realistic pressure-sensitive drawing tools, and many image enhancement filters. To use it, you need a commercial license and a license for Pixeluvo full version costs $34 and includes all future updates for that major version number.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Pixeluvo image editor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to resolve VMware Workstation no Internet connection - TREND OCEANS
When I was logging into the virtual machine via SSH connection, I was not prompted to enter the password and the connection terminated with the Connection timed out message.
At first, I thought maybe the IP address had changed, but it’s not possible because I have set the static address, even though the firewall is not implemented on the system. Still, I pinged the network and found the connection was unreachable.
So, I directly logged in to the VMware machine and checked the IP address. I found the IP address was the same. Then why is it not getting connected through SSH? Therefore, again, I tried to ping Reddit and found it was also not working.
-
Install MariaDB 10.7 on Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com
Follow through this guide to learn how to install MariaDB 10.7 on Ubuntu 20.04. MariaDB 10.7.3 is the current stable release version of MariaDB.
-
Install MariaDB 10.8 on Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com
Follow through this guide to learn how to install MariaDB 10.8 on Ubuntu 20.04. MariaDB 10.8.2 is the current RC release version of MariaDB.
-
Explaining Git branches with a LEGO analogy | Opensource.com
Creating a new branch in a code repository is a pretty common task when working with Git. It's one of the primary mechanisms for keeping unrelated changes separate from one another. It's also very often the main designator for what gets merged into the main branch.
Without branches, everything would either have to be cherrypicked, or else all your work would be merged effectively as a squashed rebase. The problem is, branches inherit the work of the branch from which they're forked, and that can lead to you accidentally pushing commits you never intended to be in your new branch.
The solution is to always fork off of main (except when you mean not to). It's an easy rule to say, but unfortunately it's equally as easy to forget, so it can help to look at the reasoning behind the rule.
-
How to install GIMP 2.10 on Ubuntu or Debian Linux
This quick tutorial explains how to download and install the latest GIMP application on Ubuntu or Debian Linux and friend using the CLI.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 464 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
How to extract a .7z compressed file in Linux
File owners choose several types of compression utilities as per their requirements. Sometimes they may use tar, unzip, bzip, and 7z, among other archiving and compression utilities. If you have downloaded the 7z compressed file or whenever you want to extract a 7z compressed file, you need to have p7zip and p7zip-full installed on your system.
Android Leftovers
10 Best Indie RPG Games for Linux in 2022
Whether it is Windows, Linux, or macOS, you will find plenty of Indie games to play. There are chances to find incredibly exciting games that are often underrated, which makes it exciting to explore Indie games. But, here, I focus only on the best Indie RPG games (i.e. developed by small teams) available for the Linux platform.
Recent comments
20 min 11 sec ago
28 min 11 sec ago
6 hours 21 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 12 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 18 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago
18 hours 36 min ago