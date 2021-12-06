In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pixeluvo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Pixeluvo is an affordable image editor tool designed to transform the entire view of an image in Linux distributions. Pixeluvo contains a wide range of advanced features including non-destructive editing via adjustment layers, powerful color correction tools, full support for raw image formats, realistic pressure-sensitive drawing tools, and many image enhancement filters. To use it, you need a commercial license and a license for Pixeluvo full version costs $34 and includes all future updates for that major version number.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Pixeluvo image editor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.