Don't use Reddit for Linux or BSD related questions
If you want to get valuable information, why would you try to locate it at a place that is mainly occupied by childish, immature, hostile and selfish people?
This is not unique to Reddit, but it generally relates to most social places on the Internet, especially those with point based voting. By the very nature by which these places work, they not only attract, but often nurture the most hollow and miserable people. Reddit and other places like it are often toxic and superfluous.
Occasionally you will find something useful by someone who stands out from the crowd, but in most cases, it's a complete waste of time. People mainly spend their time with empty, personal, emotional, and myth based discussions and statements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 339 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
How to extract a .7z compressed file in Linux
File owners choose several types of compression utilities as per their requirements. Sometimes they may use tar, unzip, bzip, and 7z, among other archiving and compression utilities. If you have downloaded the 7z compressed file or whenever you want to extract a 7z compressed file, you need to have p7zip and p7zip-full installed on your system.
Android Leftovers
10 Best Indie RPG Games for Linux in 2022
Whether it is Windows, Linux, or macOS, you will find plenty of Indie games to play. There are chances to find incredibly exciting games that are often underrated, which makes it exciting to explore Indie games. But, here, I focus only on the best Indie RPG games (i.e. developed by small teams) available for the Linux platform.
Recent comments
20 min 11 sec ago
28 min 11 sec ago
6 hours 21 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 12 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 18 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago
18 hours 36 min ago